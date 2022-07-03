Backstreet Boys Surprise Toronto With Special Drake Surprise Performance

Backstreet Boys fans were shocked when a special guest joined them onstage in Toronto, Canada on Friday night. The group said that a "sixth member" of their boy band was coming out to the stage, and then rapper Drake came out to thunderous applause. According to a report by E! News, Drake gushed to the crowd about what an honor it was to share the stage with Backstreet Boys.

Drake joined the Backstreet Boys to sing their iconic 1999 hit song "I Want it That Way," saying that he believed it was "one of the greatest songs in music history." He added: "[When] was 13 years old...I was the awkward kid and I was in love with this girl at the time and she would pay me no mind. At my Bar Mitzvah, for the first time in my life, this girl who I was in love with came up to me while one of the greatest songs in the world was playing."

"She asked me if I would dance with her and it was the first time I ever felt acknowledged," he continued. "It was the first time I ever felt like I had a shot at being cool. The song that she wanted to dance with me to is one of the greatest songs of all time. And by the way, if she could see me now!"

Drake posted a video from the performance on Instagram. He captioned the clip: "When she says she's over men in this generation and asks why I live alone..." The official Backstreet Boys account posted a clip as well with the caption: "What's better than I Want it That Way?"

Backstreet Boys are currently on their DNA World Tour to promote their comeback studio album DNA. The album was released in 2019 and the tour kicked off that May. However, before the group could make it all the way around the world as planned, the COVID-19 pandemic derailed their plans. They got back to performing in April of 2022 and have been on the road ever since – with breaks here and there.

It seems safe to assume that Drake was only present for the show in his hometown of Toronto, but you can still catch Backstreet Boys themselves in the months to come. After Friday night, they are back in the U.S. with shows throughout the northeast and mid-Atlantic in July. The band will travel west in August including shows in Canda, Oregon and western Canada before traveling back through the midwest and the southern U.S. Finally, they will close out 2022 in Europe and kick of 2023 in South America, followed by a few shows in Australia and New Zealand.

Backstreet Boys latest album DNA is available now on most major music platforms. You can find tour info on the group's website. Drake has not announced any plans to perform with the group full time.