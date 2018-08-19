Backstreet Boys Concert Postponed After Storm Damages Venue, Injures 14

The Backstreet Boys’ Saturday night concert in Oklahoma was postponed following an awning collapse that injured 14 people.

The “I Want It That Way” singers were set to play WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma, alongside 98 Degrees. However, storms plagued the area where the outdoor event was scheduled

Officials began evacuating the area at 5 p.m. local time, but an estimated 150 fans refused to leave. At 5:30, high-speed winds blew over the venue’s entrance trusses, with 14 fans injured as a result.

After the scary situation, the involved parties decided to pull the plug on the event.

Update… unfortunately, due to damage sustained in the storm earlier this evening, we are unable to perform the show tonight. Safety is always #1. Keep your tickets because, Backstreet WILL BE BACK! ✌🏻❤️ — Kevin Richardson (@kevinrichardson) August 19, 2018

“Update… unfortunately, due to damage sustained in the storm earlier this evening, we are unable to perform the show tonight,” Backstreet Boys‘ Kevin Richardson wrote. “Safety is always #1. Keep your tickets because, Backstreet WILL BE BACK!”

Fellow Backstreet member Howie D added, “So sad as I was really excited for us to rock Oklahoma tonight. Instead the weather did it’s own pre show performance and showed us all up. Hope everyone’s ok and safe.”

In addition to the venue damage and safety issues, member Brian Littrell also mentioned that there were some technical issues caused by the storm.

“Got some bad news, unfortunately tonight’s show is not going to happen,” Littrell said in an Instagram video. “I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but weather has not been our friend today and this evening. And we’re having some issues with the sound and lights. Unfortunately, we’re not going to be able to do the show.”

The venue also issued a statement confirming the cancellation and affirming that safety was their biggest concern.

“We have been looking forward to a great show with the Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees for many months,” the WinStar statement read. “While we were excited to welcome them to The Colosseum at WinStar, the results of serious weather in the area has caused the show to be postponed to a later date. Our primary concern is the safety of our patrons, event staff and artists and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused ticket holders. We will notify patrons of the new date and time. Tickets to the August 18 show will be honored at the new date.”

There’s no word on the conditions of the 14 people injured in the storm, but officials said two were released from medical care on Saturday night.

