Avicii Funeral Plans Revealed by Family

The family of the late Swedish DJ Avicii (birth name Tim Bergling) announced Tuesday that the 28-year-old’s funeral will be a private affair.

“There have been many inquiries regarding the funeral arrangements for Tim Bergling, known by music fans as Avicii,” his family said in a statement to Billboard. “The Bergling family has now confirmed that the funeral will be private, in the presence of the people who were closest to Tim. They kindly ask media to respect this. There is no additional information forthcoming.”

The “Wake Me Up” hitmaker was found dead in his hotel room in Oman on April 20. Local authorities ruled out foul play and in a statement, his family indicated that the cause of death was suicide.

“Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions,” the statement read. “When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most — music… He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.”

Avicii had been open about his health issues in the past, including pancreatitis and surgery to remove his gall bladder, which contributed to his sudden retirement from touring in 2016.

At Sunday’s 2018 Billboard Music Awards, The Chainsmokers and Halsey paid tribute to the late DJ with a message about his influence over the music industry.

“Before we get to the next award, we want to take a moment and talk about our friend Avicii,” Alex Pall said.

“His passing was a great loss for the music world and for us,” Andrew Taggart said. “He was an artist who inspired so many in so many ways. And simply put, he meant so much to us and everyone in the EDM community.”

“Everyone who worked with him would agree that he was such a joy and it makes this tragedy all the more painful,” said Halsey. “And it’s a reminder to all of us to be there and to support and love all of our friends and family members who may be struggling with mental health issues.”

Fans were devastated to learn that Avicii reportedly died from blood loss after cutting himself with broken glass. Hours before his death, he reportedly placed a phone call so concerning to one of his family members that they flew immediately to Oman after talking with him.

“The family was aware that Tim felt bad. It went up and down, but when he was in Oman, it became worse,” a source close to the family told the Swedish website Stoppa Pressarna. “When they talked to Tim on the phone they became worried. The family realized that it was really bad and that one had to act.”

Despite one family member immediately getting on a flight to the Middle East, it was too late to help Avicii, as he had died hours before the plan touched down in Muscat, Oman.

“It’s terrible for the family, an unusual sense of powerlessness and frustration that Tim left them in such young years,” the source added. “It’s a big tragedy. He was really a great guy.”