Avicii Looks Forward to Billboard Awards in Heartbreaking Final Tweet

Electronic musician Avicii died on Friday, and his final tweet is a heartbreaking look at what could have been.

The “Levels” producer’s last tweet was about the upcoming Billboard Music Awards, which air on May 20. Specifically, it was his reaction to the news that he was nominated in the Top Dance/Electronic Album Category.

Avicci, whose real name is Tim Bergling, screenshot the announcement that his EP AVĨCI (01) was one of five nominees in the category.

“Thanks for the nomination!” he wrote, adding a praise emoji.

Unfortunately, Avicii will not be able to revel in his latest nomination and possible win. His Friday passing was confirmed by his publicist, Diana Baron.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” Baron wrote in a statement. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

After news of Avicii’s passing broke, the Billboard Music Awards Twitter account shared a statement about the acclaimed DJ’s passing.

“Devastated by the news. Rest in Peace, Avicii,” an Billboard Music Awards rep wrote.

It is unclear if there will be some sort of tribute to Avicii at the awards show.

Fans in mourning, many of whom had initially replied to the tweet on Tuesday, returned to the “Wake Me Up” producer’s last tweet to grieve.

“So sad you died!!! Thank you for all the beautiful unique music,” one fan wrote. “Thank you for your visits in my country!! We love youu here and [are] so sad. From Israel, rest in peace.”

Fan Joakim Gustafsson added, “RIP, legend. You made a lot of great songs and you died way too young.”

The cause of Avicii’s death has not been determined and/or released to the public.