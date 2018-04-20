Avicii’s Death Shakes Music Community

The sad news was just announced that Swedish DJ Avicii has died and the music community is noticeably shaken.

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

Many have taken to Twitter to share their shock and sympathy over the loss, with singer Charlie Puth writing, “Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. [Avicii] was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best.”

“Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young … what a talent he was. rest in peace,” added former One Direction member Liam Payne.

literally nothing to say right now. RIP to an absolute legend @Avicii .. — slushii (@SlushiiMusic) April 20, 2018

“duuude. what a sad f—ing day…RIP [Avicii],” tweeted DJ Riot Ten, while singer Alex Aiono tweeted, “So terrible to hear the music industry lost another influential artist. [Avicii] taken way too soon.”

Rest in peace @Avicii My heart goes out to your family at this difficult time. x — Craig David (@CraigDavid) April 20, 2018

Pop musician Lou also commented on the tragic new, tweeting out to his fans, “I don’t even know what to say. This is beyond sad news #RIPAVICII Thank you Tim for all the fun times. You knew how to throw a party. You Will Never Be Forgotten.”

Damn Dude RIP #Avicii 🙏🏽 — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) April 20, 2018

No words… May you rest in peace legend,” DJ Malaa wrote about the loss of his fellow EDM star.

Avicii (real name Tim Bergling) passed away on Friday, April 20. His publicist confirmed the death in a brief statement to news outlets.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given,” the statement read.

Prior to his passing, Avicii had retired from touring. Back in 2016 he shared the news, writing, “My choices and career have never been driven by material things.”

“Although I’m grateful for all the opportunities and comforts my success has availed me. I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist,” his message concluded.

There is at this time no confirmation on what Avicii’s cause of death might have been.