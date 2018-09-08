Ariana Grande Returns to Social Media With Photo of Mac Miller

Ariana Grande posted a wordless tribute to rapper and ex-boyfriend Mac Miller on social media one day after his unexpected death.

The pop star, who has remained silent since news of Miller’s death broke Friday, posted a black-and-white photo of the rapper looking up at the camera Saturday afternoon.

The photo was left without a caption, meaning the singer continues to stay quiet on the sudden death of her ex-boyfriend. Miller was found dead at his San Fernando Valley home Friday around noon of an apparent overdose.

Grande was reportedly forced to disable comments on her Instagram posts after a stampede of comments from internet trolls flooded her photos, blaming her for the rapper’s death at the age of 26.

Many users, including country star Maren Morris took to Twitter to stand up for the singer.

To those trolling AG: you aren’t making yourself feel better. You aren’t solving anything. You’re just one of thousands mobbing someone who’s grieving, just like you. Except they actually knew this person and you didn’t. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 8, 2018

“To those trolling [Ariana Grande]: you aren’t making yourself feel better. You aren’t solving anything you’re just one of thousands mobbing someone who’s grieving, just like you. Except they actually knew this person and you didn’t,” the singer tweeted Friday.

Grande and Miller started seeing each other in 2016, three years after they first worked together on Grande’s hit debut single “My Way.” They broke up back this past May, with Grande revealing shortly after the breakup that she was seeing Saturday Night Live cast member, Pete Davidson.

The day the news of Grande and Miller’s breakup broke, the rapper was involved in a car crash while under the influence, which first kickstarted hate for Grande. Many saying that it was her fault Miller was back abusing drugs.

At the time she responded she thought it was “absurd” to say she should’ve stayed in a toxic relationship so that she could keep the Miller from doing drugs.

“I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety and prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his sh— together is a very major problem,” she continued.

Shortly after news of his death, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Grande was devastated.

“Ariana always shared a deep connection with Mac and wanted nothing but the best for him,” the source told the outlet.

Miller’s body will reportedly be examined by the Coroner’s office sometime either Sunday or Monday, followed by a toxicology report to determine what drugs he took before his death.