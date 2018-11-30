All the Messages Ariana Grande Wrote to Her Exes in the ‘Thank U, Next’ ‘Mean Girls’ Burn Book

Ariana Grande released the highly anticipated music video for her breakup anthem “Thank U, Next” on Friday, Nov. 30, and the clip was instantly iconic thanks to the fact that Grande referenced four classic movies — Bring It On, Legally Blonde, 13 Going on 30 and Mean Girls — as inspiration for the video.

For the Mean Girls segment of the video, the singer began by sitting on a bed in full Regina George mode, flipping through a Burn Book of her own that had a page for each of her exes that she mentioned in the song, Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Pete Davidson and Mac Miller.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Read on to see the messages Grande had for each of her exes in her very own “Thank U, Next” book.

Big Sean

Sean and Grande began dating in 2014, making their public debut the next year before calling it quits, and the photo of the two in the book is from the A Very Grammy Christmas special in 2014.

The rapper’s name is encircled in a heart on his page, which also reads, “so cute,” “so sweet” and “(could still get it).”

Ricky Alvarez

Alvarez was a backup dancer for Grande, and the couple dated for just over a year after Grande split from Big Sean.

His page features a photo of him holding Grande up in the air, the singer wearing a white outfit as the two gaze into each others’ eyes.

Along with “Ricky” written in a heart, the page also reads, “great dancer,” “good times man” and “friends forever.”

Pete Davidson

Grande seemingly confirmed that she was the one to end her engagement to Pete Davidson, writing “[sorry] I dipped” on his page. In addition, the book reads “I love u always” and “HUUUUUGE” next to a photo of the couple with purple hearts drawn on the comedian’s face.

In addition to Davidson’s page in the book, the UPS man’s uniform in one of the music video’s Legally Blonde-inspired scenes features the acronym BDE, which stands for “Big Dick Energy,” a phrase fans coined for Davidson over the summer.

The beauty parlor scene also features Grande speaking to Jennifer Coolidge, who played Paulette in Legally Blonde, with the two discussing men they’ve dated.

“I mean he was really cute, you know. It was really big,” Grande says, with Coolidge responding, “I’ve only gone out with one guy who had a big front tooth and I liked it because he never got anything stuck in the front…teeth.”

“But, have you ever gone out with someone who had no front teeth at all?” she asked, to which Grande replies, “No.”

Mac Miller

Miller and Grande dated from 2016 until early 2018, and the rapper passed away in September 2018 due to an overdose. Miller didn’t get a page in Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” book, with Grande instead delivering the song’s line about Miller — “Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel” — while looking at the sky.

Before the video was released, Grande addressed the fact that Miller wouldn’t be in the book, tweeting, “M ain’t in the book he next to my bed.”

Photo Credit: YouTube / Ariana Grande