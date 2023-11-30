Ari Lennox Stops Show, Goes off on Fan Who Hit Her With Water Bottle

Ari Lennox stopped her show after a fan threw a bottle at her while she performed during a Los Angeles stop in Rod Wave's Nostalgia concert tour. A video that was shared on Wednesday night showed Lennox performing her 2022 hit song "Pressure" when a water bottle sailed towards her and hit her in the arm.

In no uncertain terms, the Dreamville singer addressed the person who threw the bottle and said she had no problem dealing with them. "B—, don't f— play with me, stop that s—," Lennox said as she walked towards where the bottle had been thrown. "I'll f— you up from here. Who the f— did it? Who the f— did it, I'll f— your ass up cause I don't play that. I'm a real ass b—, and I will f— your s— all the way the f— up. Don't you ever disrespect a beautiful black woman on the stage like that. I will f— f— you up. Yes, the f— right, we get it b—."

They brought the DMV right out of her 😳🤣 pic.twitter.com/x4IycJR1mt — Mesh🇧🇧 (@rahsh33m) November 30, 2023

She was eventually escorted off the stage after a security guard intervened to assist her as she continued to curse at whoever had thrown the bottle. Her set had to be cut short after the bottle-thrower interrupted the performance.

There has been no news on whether the fan got removed from the venue, but there has been a disturbing frequency of fans throwing things at artists during concerts as of late. Bebe Rexha received several stitches after being hit in the face by a phone a fan threw at her during a show in New York City in June.

A similar incident happened to Kelsea Ballerini during a performance in Boise, Idaho, when an unknown object struck her face during a performance that same month. After briefly leaving the stage to treat her injury, Ballerini returned to the stage and asked the crowd not to throw things at her.

During a show in July, Adele said she'd deal with anyone who wanted to throw something at her and that she would harm anyone who attacked her in that way. "Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f— show etiquette at the moment, people just throwing s— on stage have you seen them? I f— dare you to throw something at me, and I'll f— kill you," she said while firing a t-shirt gun into the crowd. "Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot it to people." She laughed, "I've been seeing these people, these people lost it."