Another Punk Rock Legend Has Died: Colin Jerwood Was 63

Colin Jerwood, frontman of the British anarcho-punk band Conflict, has died.

The musician passed away at the age of 63 following a “short illness,” his family and bandmates announced in a June 2 MuchLoved crowdfunding campaign.

“It is with a very heavy heart to announce Colin passed away after a short illness,” the statement read. “We know for his supporters that this is difficult news to hear.”

In their own statement, Conflict added, “As you can imagine we are struggling to find the words to describe how sad and upset we feel upon hearing of the loss of our band member and dear friend Colin. We extend our deepest condolences to James, Georgia and the rest of Colin’s family and friends. We ask that you respect their wishes and understand that we are all currently grieving a great loss.”

Born in Eltham, South London on May 6, 1962, per L.A. Taco, Jerwood rose to become a pivotal figure in the punk rock movement. He founded Conflict in 1981 amid the punk boom in the UK, with the original lineup of himself, Francisco “Paco” Carreno, John, Steve, Pauline, and Paul a.k.a. “Nihilistic Nobody.” After releasing their debut EP The House That Man Built in 1982 and first album, 1983s It’s Time to See Who’s Who, the group set up their own Mortarhate Records label, where they released their additional records and also supported other bands, including Hagar the Womb and Icons of Filth.

The group became known for their anti-establishment stance and advocacy for various causes, including animal rights and anti-fascism. Last year, the current Conflict lineup released the album Live in Dublin, their first new music in over 20 years. The group released its most recent album, This Much Remains, last month.

According to Clash, prior to his passing, Jerwood had been working on a memoir about “Conflict, the movement, and me.”

Paying tribute to Jerwood, UK organization Unite Against Fascism wrote, “Many anti fascists will be sad to hear that Conflict’s Colin Jerwood has died. His Eltham roots & the poisonous racism at times locally meant he backed a/fascists for many a year & when it really mattered.”

Cherry Red Records remembered the musician as “a character – sharp, driven, and always pushing forward. Colin left a mark on punk music that won’t be forgotten. We’ll miss him.”

His family asked that fans share their condolences and contribute to the online memorial page or other charities in Jerwood’s memory. They requested that fans do not attend his funeral.