Andrea Bocelli’s ‘Music for Hope’ Easter Concert: Viewers Weigh in on Historic Concert, Snap Screenshots

While many around the world are currently under quarantine amidst the coronavirus pandemic, there are still those who are celebrating the Easter holiday. In a truly special Easter celebration, famed singer Andrea Bocelli recently announced that he would be performing a once-in-a-lifetime “Music For Hope” Easter performance on the holy day. The event, which is being livestreamed on YouTube, will see Bocelli performing a variety of songs at the Duomo Cathedral in Milan, Italy. Understandably, many were thrilled upon hearing this news and took to social media to share their thoughts on the singer’s special performance.

“I believe in the strength of praying together. I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone – whether they are believers or not – truly needs right now,” Bocelli said of the performance, per Good Housekeeping. “Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded earth’s pulsing heart, this wonderful international forge that is reason for Italian pride. The generous, courageous, proactive Milan and the whole of Italy will be again, and very soon, a winning model, engine of a renaissance that we all hope for. It will be a joy to witness it, in the Duomo, during the Easter celebration which evokes the mystery of birth and rebirth.”

Considering that this is such a rare, once-in-a-lifetime event, fans made sure to chronicle their time watching Bocelli’s performance on social media. And judging by the wide array of tweets about the event, fans were more than thrilled to be watching the famous singer’s unique Easter celebration.

Amazing

Some fans captured screenshots of Bocelli’s performance. The snaps featured the singer in a near-empty Duomo Catherdral (only a musician on the piano could be seen in some of the shots), given that social distancing and quarantine measures are in place in Italy and in many parts of the world.

Very Much Needed

Absolutely incredible! Thank you for this. We all needed this now. ❤️ — Kristina (@txcranberry) April 12, 2020

As many pointed out, Bocelli’s amazing Easter performance is just what many needed to brighten up their days amidst this difficult time in the world.

A Vision Of Hope

Andrea Bocelli is a gift to man kind. Thank you so much. Your voice gives us hope #musicforhope — Yi Jin (@YiJin51522643) April 12, 2020

Fans thanked Bocelli for taking the time to perform on Easter Sunday. As one Twitter user noted, his voice is definitely giving hope to many.

A Legendary Moment

Yet another Twitter user posted some of the shots from the special on social media. In the snaps, viewers could see some spectacular views of the Duomo Cathedral, which is where Bocelli’s performance took place.

A Blessing

Mr. Bocelli, Thanks for doing this. It was a blessing! — Six Feet Apart (@Six_Feet_Apart) April 12, 2020

Given that Bocelli’s performance came during Easter, many users were touched by the “blessed” event.

So Special

That was Beautiful. Thank you for sharing this gift on this special Easter Sunday. From Oklahoma — Lisa🌊🌊😻😻🐶🐶 (@lisamartinez91) April 12, 2020

Fans around the world were able to tune into the performance, as it streamed live on YouTube. One fan took to Twitter to call Bocelli’s performance a “gift,” and, indeed, it was.

Grazie

Andrea Bocelli singing alone inside Milan’s empty Duomo is heartbreaking but so powerful and uplifting. Grazie #MUSICFORHOPE pic.twitter.com/C57BcfwX5F — Sono_Victoria (@sono_victoria) April 12, 2020

To no one’s surprise, Bocelli put on a lovely performance, even though he did so solo and without an in-person audience to perform for. Still, many around the world are saying “grazie” (Italian for thank you) for the special Easter celebration.