Here’s Where to Vote for Tonight’s American Music Awards

The folks behind the American Music Awards want to remind you that there's still time to vote before the show!

TONIGHT we will find out the winner of New Artist of the Year presented by @TMobile!



At the AMAs official website, you can peruse the categories of New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year

This year, the AMAs are stacked with great new music from veteran musicians and new artists alike. The competition is fierce in the Best New Artist category — split between James Arthur, Julia Michaels, Niall Horan, Post Malone, and Rae Sremmurd. All five have had huge hits this year.

Collaboration of the Year is also going to be a close one. The nominees are “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, “I’m the One” by DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne, “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, “Don’t Wanna Know” by Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar, and “Starboy” by The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk.

The AMAs are live tonight at 8PM ET.