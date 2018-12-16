‘American Idol’ Alum David Archuleta Announces New 2019 Tour

David Archuleta is going back on tour, the American Idol alum announced Friday, hitting the road in spring 2019 as part of his Postcards In The Sky album release.

Archuleta will embark on his new tour on March 27, 2019 in Alexandria, Virginia, and will hit major cities such as Boston, Chicago and Las Vegas. Tickets for the new tour go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 18, and will be available here.

For a full list of tour dates and locations, click here.

The Utah-born singer first got his start at just 16 as the Season 7 runner-up on Idol, and is currently touring for his “Winter in the Air” Christmas album. He is also writing for a new album, which he plans to release in 2019.

Prior to his Christmas album release, Archuleta opened up about what the holiday means to him in an interview with PopCulture.com.

“I used to love, when I was a little kid, sitting in the front room where the Christmas tree was, and there was a decoration that she had … that were little bells and it played little, traditional Christmas hymns,” he recalled. “I just loved sitting there, by myself, in the evening, and listening to the tunes. Something about it was just so magical to me.”

Going into putting his second holiday album together, the 27-year-old challenged himself to put together a poppy, feel-good Christmas tune in what would eventually become “Christmas Every Day.”

“I love the happy Christmas songs just because it brings back a time, just when I’m like driving down the street and it’s snowing and people are happy,” he said. “So I was like, ‘I want to write a song that will help people feel happy.’ That same mood. Like, I wonder if I could sing a song that people would be like, ‘I’m gonna play the David Archuleta song to get me in the Christmas mood and just be happy and cheery.’”

“I decided I was gonna have fun something like ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ or ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.’ And as I was driving to the studio, I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know if I can pull this off. Maybe I should just back off.’ I was like, ‘I have this melody, I don’t know if it’s good enough,’” he continued.

For the album’s titular track, he wanted to add a more peaceful air to what he described as “turbulent” times.

“I would want people to feel a peace, where they can feel a stillness,” he explained to PopCulture. “Give people a stillness in these songs. And then the title track, ‘Winter in the Air,’ I just want to create an image to help people walk through winter and feel the crisp, cold air, and the crunching of the snow, just different little flavors of what I love about this time of year. I hope people can walk through Christmas lane as they listen to the album.”

