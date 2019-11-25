AMAs 2019: Selena Gomez Fans Notice One Major Thing During Her First Live Performance in 2 Years

Selena Gomez had the honor of kicking off the 2019 American Music Awards. She performed two of her latest hits, “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.” Making the night even more special for the singer was that it marked her first live performance at an awards show in more than two years.

The only issue, though, was that fans felt her nerves may have got the best of her, especially when it came to the emotional song, “Lose You To Love Me,” which references her break-up with Justin Bieber.

“Selena Gomez was nervous that’s all, it’s been years since she last performed live, you try singing in front of thousands of people you don’t have to like her voice but at least respect her,” one user tweeted.

I think Selena was nervous. It’s been awhile since she attended a award show and performed, like y’all don’t need to be so harsh, damn. #AMAs — Kate 🦋 (@trailingdesires) November 25, 2019

Another user commented, “You could see on her face during the first song she was extremely nervous. Take note, she hasn’t performed on a stage this big since 2017.

She shared with Ryan Seacrest about the emotion behind writing that particular song after their break-up.

“It’s also more beautiful for me because I know exactly where I was when I wrote it and how I felt,” Gomez said. “Absolutely not. That wouldn’t have happened. It took me a long time to get through it. But, now it’s fun! I’m smiling! It’s so great.”

While Gomez came out of the gate a little slow, she certainly made up for it as she transitioned into “Look At Her Now.” The nerves, as fans pointed out, appeared to disappear once she got into the more up-beat song.

THE TRANSITION FROM LOSE YOU TO LOVE ME TO LOOK AT HER NOW AND TAYLOR CHEERING FOR HER I AM 😭😭😭 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/7u8PEptDyN — . (@gomezwide) November 25, 2019

“So proud of you! I know you were nervous in the beginning but you did a great and it was awesome seeing you on stage again. Love you [Selena Gomez],” one viewer tweeted at the pop singer.

Gomez recently revealed that her second solo album will be arriving in January. It will be the follow-up soundtrack to her debut album, Revival. As of now, the new album does not have a name but is operating under SG2 during the pre-order phase.