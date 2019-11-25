AMAs 2019: Tyra Banks Tweets out Portrait Photo of Her Presentation Look and Fans Lose It

Fans can’t seem to get enough of Tyra Banks‘ look at the 2019 American Music Awards. Hitting the red carpet Sunday night, the former America’s Next Top Model judge wore a brown pantsuit that teased her black bra underneath, pairing the look with black gloves, translucent black-toed pumps, a patterned clutch, and a hat. After the supermodel shared a portrait of the ensemble to Twitter, fans couldn’t help but fawn over the look in the comments.

“Omg. Everything. Literally. Everything,” one fan of the look wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Now this is a look,” wrote another.

“A literal goddess,” added one.

“Beautiful picture Tyra,” one fan tweeted in response.

“[I love a woman with style],” another commented.

“You look amazing Tyra,” wrote another.

Banks was far from the only celebrity to make a splash at Sunday night’s awards ceremony. Appearing at the ceremony to introduce rapper Lizzo, the “Truth Hurts” singer, who performed her new single “Jerome,” made waves when she stepped out on the red carpet earlier in the night with a truly eye catching look. Wearing a ruffled peach custom Valentino mini dress, the rapper completed the look with a mini Valentino purse, one of just three in existence. The bag, which generated plenty of buzz online, was just “big enough for my f—s to give,” she joked on social media.

Also notable among the dozens of A-listers was Lil Nas X, who caught attention when he stepped out in a lime green tuxedo featuring oversized shoulder pads and a double-breasted cut, with a zebra print shirt underneath. He paired the look with boxy green slip-on shoes that were a shade darker than the rest of the ensemble.

The outfit, a fan favorite, was on full display as the rapper took the stage to accept the award for favorite song – rap/hip-hop for his hit track “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus.

As for Banks, presenting at the American Music Awards wasn’t the only big thing on her plat. The model-turned-mogul announced in February of this year that she will be opening a model-themed park in Santa Monica. Called ModelLand, after Banks’ 2010 book of the same name, the park will reportedly be housed in a multi-level 21,000 sq. ft space in an open-air shopping center and will include retail shops, dining destinations, interactive entertainment and more.