AMAs 2019: Taylor Swift’s Green Dress Sparked Social Media to Have Some Words

Taylor Swift was honored as the Artist of the Decade at the American Music Awards of 2019. She arrived at the event in a glittering dress that had fans making heart eyes. Before the show had even started, Swift was the talk of social media.

Swift wore a green gown to the AMAs this year. She paired the piece with thigh-high black boots, which could be seen through a gap in the otherwise floor-length skirt. Swift kept it simple with her hair and makeup, accessorizing with black hoop earrings and a few rings on her fingers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The singer has proven that she does not need to pull any stunts to hold fans’ attention. Many of her closest followers tuned in for the AMAs simply because she was going to get this big award, and they sang her praises to anyone who would listen on Twitter.

“Her best look omg,” one fan wrote.

“Still looking 20!!! Can’t believe she’s 30!!! Omg she can be my mom,” added another with heart emojis.

“only legendz can rock green like that,” a third person tweeted.

Taylor Swift shines in a beautiful green dress at tonight’s #AMAs red carpet. pic.twitter.com/JRDfkP9EQL — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) November 25, 2019

Of course, not everyone loved the outfit unanimously, and some chimed in with their critiques. However, they mostly boiled down to nit-picking, and even detractors had to agree that Swift had earned her acclaim for the night.

“I thought her look was going to be ASTOUNDING because she’s supposed to be the star of the night,” one person wrote. “It’s not ugly or bad, it’s just pretty average.”

Swift was named the Artist of the Decade on Sunday night — a title that the AMAs skipped dispensing back in 2010. This means that Swift is the first person to get the honor since Garth Brooks in 2000. The AMAs have retroactively named Artists of the Decade for preceding eras, including Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Sevie Wonder and Michael Jackson.

Taylor Swift performing “The Man” while wearing a men’s white dress shirt with the name of her six albums that Big Machines Owens is an entire mood. #AMAs #MessageReceived pic.twitter.com/WfjAMmUG1q — Jencita (@_Jencita_) November 25, 2019

Swift changed her outfit before performing at the award show, wearing a white dress shirt covered in bold black letters, which listed all of her album titles in the last ten years. Some fans thought it was a reference to the Dixie Chicks, who wore similar letters on the cover of Speak and Sing.

Swift performed songs from her most recent releases on Sunday night, though as she explained on social media beforehand, she was prohibited from singing earlier work. She wrote on Twitter that her old label, Big Machine Records and her former manager Scooter Braun had warned her that this would constitute “re-recording” the songs, which they still hold the intellectual property rights for until next year.

Check back here for updates on Swift’s legal battle with Braun and Big Machine Records on PopCulture.com.