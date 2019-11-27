AMAs 2019: Selena Gomez Fans Have a Lot of Thoughts About Her New Thigh Tattoo

Selena Gomez revealed a new tattoo on Sunday, and it looked a little familiar to fans. Gomez shared a photo collage on Instagram, including one snapshot of a tattoo on an upper thigh. Commenters remarked that her ex, Justin Bieber, had nearly the same ink.

Gomez’s post showed four Polaroid photos from the singer’s night out. They showed her in a dazzling sequined dress, hugging a friend, admiring jewelry and showing off a new tattoo.

The tattoo was a shaded line drawing of two hands clasped in prayer, with a rosary dangling from between them. The design is popular, yet fans noted that someone particularly close to Gomez has the same one.

Bieber has similar prayer hands tattooed low on his right ankle, facing outwards. His design has no rosary, but instead rests in a bed of roses. Still, the similarity was striking to some.

Gomez got her prayer hands tattoo from a popular celebrity artist by the name of Bang Bang on Instagram. The artist is based out of New York City, and posted a few shots from the tattoo themselves. The artist also revealed that they called on Gomez in her home to do the intricate work.

The tattoo is high up on Gomez’s thigh, as it was not even visible in her mini dress at the AMAs on Sunday night. Gomez hit the red carpet in a silky green, strapless outfit before changing into a long black gown for her live performance later in the night.

A source close to Gomez told PEOPLE that the singer had a serious panic attack just before she went out on stage. While fans liked her performance, she was reportedly freaking out.

“She definitely had a panic attack. She was nervous. She hasn’t been on stage in two years, and it’s an important song in her career,” the insider said. “She really wanted to deliver.”

The source said that there was no preparing for Gomez’s panic attack, which came on “at the last minute.”

AMAs day.. more to come..🌼

“It threw her off. She did sound better at rehearsal,” they added.

Still she was able to shake it off and enjoy herself for the rest of the night.

“She had fun afterwards with her friends and family and was in good spirits,” they said.

Fans were just happy to see Gomez on stage in her first live TV performance in 2 years. The singer has her first studio album since 2015 coming up as well. She released a new song earlier this month, and fans are hoping an album will follow shortly after.