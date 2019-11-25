AMAs 2019: Ciara Changed Into a Staggering 9 Outfits Throughout the Night

Ciara wowed American Music Awards 2019 viewers Sunday night with a total of nine different outfits throughout the night, starting with an oversized blue Balmain suit on the red carpet to several stunning, form-fitting gowns worn throughout the duration of the live show. Fans went wild for her several looks that she changed into while she wasn’t performing her new single or performing her emceeing duties.

Prior to taking on those duties, the “1, 2 Step” singer hinted at the glamorous undertaking to E! News. “This is a girl’s dream,” she said. “I get to change outfits. There is at least five changes. It’s not too crazy but it’s the right amount. There are going to be so many performers that night so we have to make it all happen! I get to squeeze in some really cool moments of fashion that I’m excited about.”

Continue on to check out all of Ciara‘s fashion moments of the AMAs.

Balmain Power Suit

Ciara arrived to the 2019 American Music Awards in an electric outfit, walking the red carpet in a blue power suit by designer Balmain. She paired the oversized jacket with flared bellbottoms pants and rocked long, loose waves in her hair gracefully draped over her shoulder.

Surprise Sporty

Next up was Ciara’s sporty, gold bomber jacket that she paired with gold short-shorts for her performance of her new hit single “Melanin” with Ester Dean and LaLa Anthony. She surprised fans by descending from the ceiling in the gold ensemble, which she completed with some statement hoop earrings.

Fierce as Ever

Ciara served major fierceness in a leopard print gown by Ashi Studio couture. The low, off-the shoulder cut was balanced with huge puffy sleeves and a short, mini-dress crop, as well as a long, over-the-top train. She paired the look with barely-there heels, an extra-high ponytail and a bold choker necklace.

Pretty in Pink

Next up was a fun and flirty pink mini-dress, offering a plunging neck line, rouched waistline and long sleeve. The form-fitting dress looked great with her high, separated pony reminiscent of ’90s-era fashion as well as a pair of pink, strappy heels.

Orange Delight

The “Goodies” singer didn’t disappoint in an orange Goerges Hobeika couture jumpsuit throwing out major retro vibes. The high-neck, sparkly jumpsuit also featured a statement bow at the hip, giving the look plenty of pizazz and pop.

Sleek and Sexy

Jaws dropped everywhere when Ciara took to the stage in this sparkly, sheer, body-hugging dress that perfectly showed off her fit figure. The round neckline and long sleeves only added to the glamour, as did the sleek, middle-part bun and bold statement cuff earrings.

Embracing the Fringe

Ciara embraced the fringe trend with a shaggy white dress that offered a plunging neckline, long furry sleeve and a shorter-than-short hemline. The larger-than-life dress raised quite a few eyebrows, and also marked the moment of the night where Ciara made the transition out of ponytails.

Power Suit #2

Ciara donned her second power suit of the night, this time trading in the oversized blue jacket for an oversized black and white color block jacket. She styled her hair in the same wavy style as from the blue look, serving up major deja vu vibes.

End It With a Bang

Ciara ended her slew of looks with a bang, donning a sultry all-black cropped jumpsuit with mesh panels that accentuated her midriff and toned legs. She ditched her long waves for a sleek and shiny ‘do, joining the last performer of the night, Shania Twain, on stage to close out the awards ceremony.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty