Post Malone Criticized for Lip Syncing During AMAs Performance

Post Malone might have walked away with Best Male Pop/Rock Artist of the Year during Tuesday’s American Music Awards, but he definitely didn’t bring his A-game when it came to his performance of “Better Now.”

The rapper was criticized widely by viewers on Twitter after he took to the stage with Ty Dolla $ign to perform his popular song and was spotted clearly lip syncing the chorus.

“Post Malone is lip syncing are you kidding DUDE it’s just talking wtf,” one person wrote, mashing their keyboard in frustration.

“Why is post malone so obviously lip syncing?” another asked.

Another took issue with the entirety of the award ceremony this year, writing, “Why is Post Malone lip syncing? #AMAs is unbearable this year… The amount of trash tho [frown emoji] [thumbs down emoji].”

“Does someone wanna teach post malone how to lip sync?” still others joked.

One viewer thought the issue might have sprung from his sense of self, writing, “Post Malone can make great songs but he doing lip syncing and he looks like he’s not confident.”

Others didn’t mind the minor misstep, with one writing, “[I don’t care] if hes lip syncing post malone still slaps.”

The artist did appear nervous when he was accepting his major award, mentioning that he doesn’t like to speak in front of big crowds before briefly thanking his friends, family and fans.

But when he was accepting his award for Song of the Year at August’s MTV Video Music Awards, he was a bit more verbose.

“You go to bed and you dream about maybe winning and then whenever you get up here you don’t remember what the hell to say,” Malone said after winning the award. “Thank you so much. Thank you to my family, thank you to my crew — everybody that was a part of the song. Thank you everybody for listening.”

He added, “Honestly, in a hundred million years I would never expect to do this ever, so this is sick. So thank you so much, guys, thank you so much.”

