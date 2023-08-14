Aly and AJ Michalka Share Their Biggest Conflict on 'Yeah, I F—ed That up' (Exclusive Clip)

Aly Michalka and AJ Michalka have been performing together since 2004 as they make up the pop-rock band Aly & AJ. And while they enjoy performing together, that doesn't mean they don't have their share of challenges. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the upcoming episode of Yeah, I F—ed That Up, a new podcast series from Interval Presents. In the clip, host Billy Mann talks to Aly and AJ about their biggest conflict.

"Our biggest thing is that we're not good at defining what the other person really brings to the band and then honoring wholeheartedly by saying, I'm going to be this person that brings this to the band," AJ said. "Everything kind of has to be a joint effort. We kind of both do everything. We're both control freaks. We're both OCD, we both deal with depression, we both deal with anxiety. Our tension comes from I don't like how you responded to that. Let me be the person to respond to that email. Why did you get to that response faster? Why didn't you go through me first? Or why did you tweet that? It's things that we have to just chip away at as a band and go, okay, let's kind of put on our own role. You're this, you're that."

Yeah, I F—ed That Up from Interval Presents is hosted by Mann who is a record producer and Grammy-nominated songwriter. On the podcast, Mann "invites his guests to peel back the veneer of success and reveal the humanity beneath. From legendary musicians to top CEOs, the stories of failure, f—ups and redemption will inspire, enlighten, and entertain," the synopsis of the podcast states.

Aly & AJ have released five studio albums since 2005 and won an American Music Award in 2006. Their biggest song is the 2007 hit "Potential Breakup Song" which peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. In March, Aly & AJ released the album With Love From and are set to go back on tour after performing all across the country earlier this year.

Aly and AJ Michalka also made names for themselves in the acting world. Aly, 34, has appeared in movies such as Easy A, The Roommate and Grown Ups 2 as well as television shows such as Two and a Half Men, Anger Management, and iZombie. AJ, 32, has appeared in films such as Super 8, Secretariat and Support the Girls. On the television side, AJ starred in The Goldbergs for 10 years which led to her playing the lead role in the spin-off series Schooled from 2019-2020.

Aly & AJ's episode of Yeah, I F— That Up from Interval Presents will debut on Tuesday, Aug. 15 wherever you get your podcasts.