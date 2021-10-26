All Time Low Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Guitarist Jack Barakat

All Time Low have addressed allegations of sexual misconduct made against the rock band. This month, several women came forward alleging guitarist Jack Barakat sexually abused them when they were minors. In a statement signed by all four band members, the group called the allegations “absolutely and unequivocally false,” adding that they “stand collectively for truth.”

Shared with their followers on Monday, the band explained that they initially “chose not to respond” to the first accusations “because of the glaring inconsistencies in the story and the apparent reluctance to mention us by name.” They said they “felt that a response would have elevated and escalated an outright lie, and in doing so, robbed actual victims of abuse of their very real and very important collective voice.” The group said they “believe victims. We stand with victims. We have only ever wanted to cultivate and nurture a culture around out shows and band that is welcoming, healthy and safe,” and “with that in mind that we have to state with outright certainty, that what is being said about us is completely and utterly false.” The band added that they “cannot and will not fuel or amplify lies that only cloud and distort the true stories of those who need to be heard and represented.”

A statement from the four of us. pic.twitter.com/tazxZAKOkr — All Time Low (@AllTimeLow) October 25, 2021

The band’s statement came weeks after the first allegations of sexual assault arose. Earlier this month, a woman alleged in a TikTok video a “famous pop-punk band” had “let [her] on their tour bus when [she] was 13.” She added in the comments section that the band “tried to take my bra for their nasty collection [and] offered me beers.” After social media users connected the details of her story to All Time Low, a second woman came forward on Monday under the condition of anonymity accusing Barakat of sexual assault while she was a minor. The woman claimed that abuse began in 2011 when she was 15 years old and continued throughout the group’s 2011 tour and subsequent tours. The woman also alleged another member of the band in 2016 witnessed her being sexually assaulted by Barakat.

In their statement, All Time Low said they are “investigating further the source of these false accusations” and will be “seeking legal recourse.” In a message to fans, the group added that they “cannot overstate how much we respect and cherish the sanctity of this fanbase and the connections we’ve made with you throughout the years,” adding that “with every year that goes by, every show we play, every individual we meet along the way, we are so thankful for the growth that stems from this connection.”

Sharing that they “have only ever sought positivity and wellness for those who have ever crossed our path,” All Time Low concluded their statement by promising that they “will continue to listen, and to do everything in our power to nurture and support a healthy and safe environment around All Time Low.” The band said “it is difficult and disheartening to have to make this statement knowing that the allegations against our camp are completely unfounded and false, but at this point it is of the [utmost] importance to us that you know we hear you, we stand with victims, and we stand collectively for truth.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.