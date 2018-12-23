Al Sharpton Urges Travis Scott Not to Perform During Maroon 5’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Al Sharpton does not want to see Travis Scott on stage for the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show, as he told TMZ on Saturday.

Scott has reportedly been offered a spot in the Super Bowl Halftime Show lineup, though many stars are calling on the rapper to decline the gig in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. Sharpton added his voice to the chorus on Saturday in New York City, where he said that Scott would be a hypocrite if he got on that stage.

“I think anyone that goes into the halftime show is in offense,” Sharpton said, “directly violating those that want to raise the question that the NFL should come to terms with what they have done and continue to do to Colin Kaepernick and those that protest on the criminal justice issue.”

The cameraman countered, asking if there was any way that Scott could use his position in the show to affect some positive change. For Sharpton, however, the NFL has already made its position on Kaepernick and peaceful protests clear, so there is no further use for that platform.

“But you’re in a platform that’s being protested, and those that run the platform have [turned] a deaf ear on them,” the reverend said. “You can’t tell people to stand for those that take a knee, and don’t go to the games, and then say ‘but somebody ought to perform there…’”

“You’re drawing TV viewers, you’re bringing supporters,” he went on. “I think that you can’t have it both ways. You can’t help people market something and then turn around and say you agree with what people are protesting.”

Sharpton cited other major artists who have turned the show down — including Rihanna and Cardi B.

“You can’t fight Jim Crow and then sit in the back of the bus,” he finished.

Sharpton is one of many prominent voices calling on Scott to make this choice. Last week, Jay-Z appeared on CNN, where he gave a similar message to Van Jones.

“Look how many people play football,” the rapper said. “They’re not all going to be him. Like, he just put his name next to Muhammad Ali. Would you rather be playing football getting your head dinged in, or would you rather be an iconic figure for the rest of your life? We confuse the idea of having a job with fulfilling your purpose.”

On Saturday, TMZ also spoke with actor Michael B. Jordan, who said that he hoped Scott would turn down the gig as well.

“Hopefully it’s a rumor. I mean, I haven’t seen that much on it besides the headlines and the click-bait and all that good stuff, but hopefully it doesn’t work out,” he said.

Scott has supported Kaepernick in the past, notably in the lyrics to his verse on “Huncho Jack.” The rapper has not responded to calls for him to back out of the show.