Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace Reveals Engagement to Comedian

Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace broke the news that she and comedian Paris Campbell are engaged Nov. 27 on TikTok. She uploaded a video to her account showing herself and Grace wearing engagement rings as she announced their engagement. They plan to marry in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Elvis as a guest.

The pair also made a joint Instagram post of photos from the proposal, including images of Grace holding a ring as well as the rings adorning both their hands.

On her personal Instagram account, Campbell posted a video of herself in front of the mirror taken on Nov. 19, where she talks about meeting Grace for the first time in their relationship as the footage cuts to her nervously waiting in the airport. "I'm about to go to the airport to pick up the love of my life," she tells the camera. "Have we ever met in person before? No. I'm in New Orleans right now for work, I'm doing shows here. Do either of us live here? No. Do either of us live in the same state when we're not gonna be here together? No. But I know I'm right. I know I'm right."

The video continues with a montage of the couple's romantic moments together, including Grace's proposal, with the famous quote from When Harry Met Sally, "because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible."

Grace herself also made a post over the Thanksgiving weekend about the couple's impending marriage, writing on X (formerly Twitter), "Got engaged to @stopitparis over the holiday weekend. You all do anything fun?"

Grace has been a significant figure in the rock scene as a solo artist and as the frontman of Against Me!, which she founded in Naples, FL, in the late 1990s. Her career as a working artist includes four solo albums and seven albums with Against Me!, and in 2012 revealed her gender transition to Rolling Stone.

The singer was awarded the key to the city of Gainesville, Florida, at this year's Fest in October. "The music scene drew me here, but what also brought me was the community and the sense that I had found someplace that I would fit in," Grace said during her acceptance speech, per The Gainesville Sun.

"Before coming out as transgender back in 2012, one of my biggest fears was being rejected by this community," she said. "I have now learned just how misplaced my fears were. I could've never imagined a moment like this. This is so completely surreal."