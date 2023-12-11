BET Host Reveals Engagement

Terrence J is off the market. The former BET 106 & Park host is engaged to Mikalah Sultan, a model. Moments captured from the special moment the famed host popped the question during an evening out in Miami are circulating on social media. While Sultan seemingly thought she and Terrence were enjoying a quiet dinner or evening alone, the Think Like a Man star surprised her as various friends and family members surrounded them in coordinating formal attire. including A photo of the couple kissing as their loved ones cheer them on has hundreds of thousands of likes online. "Surprised her by flying all her family and friends to be there when she said yes," a loved one posted on Instagram stories of the propsal. Sultan is now rocking a large rectangular-shaped diamond.

Terrence, 41, has kept his relationship with Sultan lowkey. But Sultan revealed in 2022 that he surprised her with a white Range Rover for her 24th birthday. "New car who dis? 🎁, she wrote on Instagram at the time, with photos of herself posing in front of the car, which was topped with a big red bow. Post-2023 Halloween, Terrence shared photos of himself, Sultan, and friends dressed in Baywatch-inspired red swimwear with the caption "Baewatch."

This isn't Terrence's first public relationship. He was previously with model, Jasmine Sanders. They split after a car accident revealed Terrence was riding with another woman. The woman's identity was never revealed. But a year after the accident in 2019, they seemingly reconciled and attended Coachella together with friends. It's unclear when they split for good.

Terrence has also starred in The Perfect Match and Think Like a Man Too. After his six-year stint on BET, he made a switch to E! News as a co-anchor where he worked for three years.