Buffalo Bills Tight End Dawson Knox Announces Engagement

Dawson Knox is getting married. The Buffalo Bills tight end went to Instagram on Sunday to announce his engagement to his girlfriend Alex Seefeldt. Knox said he asked Seefeldt to marry him on Nov. 30 and it was "the best day of my life."

"I guess this is what the kids call a 'hard launch,'" Knox said in the Instagram post. "I have found the one whom my soul loves. When you know, you know… and it was only a matter of months before I realized that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this woman. She's loved me at my worst, and helps sharpen me to be at my best. She's a direct representation of God's love, and I thank Him every single day for her."

Seefeldt, who describes herself as an athlete, also went to Instagram to share the news. In a post, Seefeldt wrote, "On cloud 9. The most incredible person, love, journey, and testimony. I can't wait to embark on this journey with you. God bless the broken road that led me straight to you."

Knox, 27, was selected by the Bills in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft after playing college football at Ole Miss. He had a breakout season in 2021, catching 49 passes for 587 yards and nine touchdowns. Knox reached his first Pro Bowl in 2022 after recording 48 receptions for 517 yards and six touchdowns. Knox has spent much of the 2023 season on injured reserve as he's been dealing with a wrist injury. He's off injured reserve and expected to play on Sunday when the Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Got some great time to get the legs back ready," Knox said after practice, per the Bills official website. "Wrist feels great – big shoutout to the strength staff and training staff here, just put in the hours, put in the extra time. But just thankful to be back with the team. Those weeks on IR can be long."

Knox is ready to be back in action after missing the last five weeks. "It's been so exciting just seeing him take his game to the next level, seeing him gain some confidence," Knox said. "I know that feeling as a rookie coming in, your head spinning, you're just trying to line up in the right spot but we've been lining him up everywhere and he's been catching everything he's been thrown."