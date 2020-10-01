Adam Lambert Updates Queen's Brian May Health Status After Heart Attack

Queen guitarist Brian May is "doing better" after suffering a heart attack earlier this year. Just months after May opened up about the health scare that left him "very near death," American Idol alum Adam Lambert, who is working alongside May and Queen member Roger Taylor, provided fans with a health update as May continues down the road to recovery.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the trio's new album, Live Around the World, Lambert revealed that May, whom he had talked to just days prior, "is doing better." Acknowledging that the health crisis May suffered "takes a minute to recover from," Lambert added that he is "so glad that he is OK." The performer also reflected on how differently things could have gone had the circumstances been different, as Queen + Adam Lambert, the band the trio formed, was supposed to go on tour this summer. Lambert said, "Who knows if we would have been on the road. That would have been very difficult, and I know that he got the medical attention that he needs and is fit as a fiddle."

The health update comes just four months after May revealed on Instagram that he had suffered a heart attack amid his recovery from a gardening accident, ripped his gluteus maximus "to shreds.” The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer revealed to his fans that "in the middle of the whole saga of the painful backside, I had a small heart attack." May explained that "it's not something that did me any harm" and said "it was about 40 minutes of pain in the chest and tightness and that feeling in the arms and sweating."

May went on to state that after beginning to experience the chest pain, his doctor drove him to the hospital, where he immediately underwent an angiogram. During that procedure, doctors found three arteries "that were congested and in danger of blocking the supply of blood" to his heart. Rather than undergoing open-heart surgery, May opted to instead have three stents put in. He also admitted that he was shocked by the diagnosis, having thought he was a "healthy guy." He said that "nothing could tell me that I was about to be in real, real trouble, because I could have died from that, from the blockages that were there."

"I'm incredibly grateful that I now have a life to lead again," he added, also thanking the 'incredible" doctors who worked to save him. "I was actually very near death because of this, but the pain that I had was from something completely different."