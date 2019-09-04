Adam Lambert and Rita Ora to Headline Avicii Tribute Concert to Benefit Mental Health Awareness

A benefit concert in Sweden will honor the late EDM artist Avicii later this year, and will feature some of his most famous collaborators. The concert will support suicide prevention efforts, and will have performances by Adam Lambert, Rita Ora and others.

Avicii left friends, family and fans in mourning following his death by suicide last spring. In the aftermath, many are looking for ways to help make sure it does not happen to others.

In December, Lambert, Ora and others will put their money where their mouths are, headlining a suicide prevention benefit in Avicii’s hometown of Stockholm, Sweden. According to a The Hollywood Reporter, the concert will take place on Dec. 5, and will feature 19 of the DJ’s prominent collaborators.

The show is called the Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness. It will reportedly center around a 30-piece band and a rotating cast of singers. Each of the 19 vocalists worked on acclaimed tracks with Avicii, and they will bring those hits to the benefit.

The proceeds from the concert will all go to the Tim Bergling Foundation, named for Avicii. His father, Klas Bergling, told reporters that he hopes this unique benefit will honor his son while contributing to his legacy.

“Tim had plans for his music to be performed together with a large live band, and now we are realizing his dream and giving fans a chance to experience his music in this unique way,” he said.

Other acts in the concert include Alex Ebert, Aloe Blacc, Amanda Wilson, Andreas Moe, Audra Mae, Blondfire, Bonn, Carl Falk, Dan Tyminski, Daniel Adams Ray, Joe Janiak, Nick Furlong, Otto Knows, Sandro Cavazza, Simon Aldred, Vargas Lagola and Zack Abel. More are expected to be announced soon.

Avicii passed away in April of 2018. He was found in his hotel room in Muscat, Oman, with self-inflicted wounds. His cause of death was later reported by TMZ as blood loss. Avicii’s family were devastated by his passing. They issued a statement on his legacy and his mental health.

“Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions,” it read. “An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be able to be happy and to do what he loved most – music.”

“He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness,” the statement went on. “He could now not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, The Family.”

Tickets for the Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness are still available on the show’s website.