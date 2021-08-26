Abba Teases New Music, Reunion in Cryptic Post

✖

Pop music icons Abba have dropped a cryptic post on social media, teasing a possible reunion with new music. In the post, an image of four glowing orbs are seen, likely representing the members of the group: Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. The post teases something called ABBA Voyage, which could be a new album, a new song, a new tour, or something else entirely. Whatever Voyage is, the post also indicates that it should have come on Feb. 2, 2021.

Fans who are curious to know have the option of clicking a link for abbavoyage.com, which leads to a site where interested parties can provide their email address for the chance to be one of "the first in line to hear more about ABBA Voyage." Variety reports that more than three years Abba teased new music was on the way, along with a project called "Virtual ABBA," a collaboration with American Idol creator Simon Fuller. However, nothing ever manifested. The outlet speculates that fans may finally be seeing something brand new from Abba, though no further details are available at this time.

Abba was originally founded in Stockholm, Sweden in 1972, quickly becoming a worldwide phenomenon after winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest, with their hit song "Waterloo." Between 1973 and 1981, the group released a total of eight studio albums and embarked on multiple major tours. Abba disbanded in 1983, but announced a reunion in 2017.

Back in 2014, the groups sat down for an interview with The Guardian and reflected on their career, 40 years after winning the Eurovision Song Contest. "The music scene changed with us – something like Abba didn't exist before; pop like that was not invented yet," Lyngstad said. "If you look at the singles we released straight after Waterloo, we were trying to be more like the Sweet, a semi-glam rock group," Björn added. "Which was stupid because we were always a pop group."

At one point in the conversation, Björn also addressed criticisms the group has faced throughout the years regarding the structure of their songwriting. "'Waterloo,' 'Mamma Mia,' 'Fernando,' 'Dancing Queen,' 'The Winner Takes It All' … are they made to a formula?" he asked. "What is that formula?! It's totally the opposite. We never repeated ourselves. We worked so hard to find different styles every time."