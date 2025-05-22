ABBA Speaks out on Death of Longtime Collaborator Michael B. Tretow

Michael B. Tretow, the Swedish sound engineer who helped craft some of ABBA’s biggest tracks, has died, leaving members of the Swedish pop group in mourning.

His wife and son, as well as ABBA’s manager Görel Hanser, confirmed Tretow’s passing at the age of 80 to Swedish publication Aftonbladet Tuesday. His cause of death was not disclosed.

Considered to be ABBA’s unofficial “fifth member,” Tretow was brought on as ABBA’s sound engineer in the ‘70s after previously working with Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson. He went on to play a crucial part in crafting the band’s sound that helped launch ABBA to stardom. He worked on all of the group’s albums from 1973’s Ring Ring through to 1994’s Thank You For The Music, though he did not contribute to 2021’s reunion record Voyage. Among the tracks he produced were “Ring-Ring,” “Super Trouper,” and “Waterloo,” the song that helped them secure their Eurovision 1974 win that shot them to fame, according to Mixdown. He also co-owned the group’s label, Polar Music.

(L-R) Technician Michael Tretow sits behind the audio mixer sound board with Swedish musicians Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, of the supergroup ABBA, at their Polar Studios in Stockholm, Sweden, circa 1977. (Photo by Oscar Abolafia/TPLP/Getty Images)

“You meant more to us four in ABBA than anyone else,” Andersson told Aftonbladet. “I hope and believe that you felt it throughout all the years that have passed since we worked (and continuously laughed) in the studio. Our music lives on, it seems, and you are the one who made it timeless.”

He continued, “You were a fantastic inspirer and joy-maker, and the finest sound engineer the world has ever seen. I miss you. And I’ve saved all your coconuts!”

Ulvaeus said that Tretow’s “importance to Abba cannot be overstated,” adding that he was a “warm, generous person and a good friend.”

Anni-Frid Lyngstad added, “No one fit the bill as well as you. For us, you are forever part of the ABBA sound and you will never be forgotten.”

In a statement to the outlet, Agnetha Fältskog reflected on their final moments together, sharing, “So glad I got to spend some time with you a few weeks ago… You were so sick, but your laughter and humor were still there. So many memories are preserved, your encouraging words during the recordings meant so much. We are sad now, a talented and unique person has left us. Sleep well Micke, you are in our hearts forever.”

Tretow is survived by his son Rasmus Tretow and his wife Malin Hertzman.