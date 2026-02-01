A-List Singer Added as Last-Minute Grammys Performer

Bruno Mars will perform at the 2026 Grammy Awards this evening. His performance was seemingly added at the last minute.

The 2026 show takes place Sunday, Feb. 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, broadcasting live on the CBS Television Network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Mars is nominated for three awards this year.

The “When I Was Your Man” singer is nominated for Record Of The Year (“APT.), Song Of The Year (“APT.”) and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“APT.”).

Mars has earned 16 Grammy awards in his career thus far. This year, he could make history. If “APT.” wins record of the year, Mars will become the first four-time winner in the history of the category. He is currently tied with Paul Simon with three wins each in the category. His’ previous wins in the category are as a featured artist on Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk,” for his solo smash “24K Magic” and for “Leave the Door Open,” his collaboration with Anderson .Paak as the duo Silk Sonic.

According to Billboard, if “APT.” wins best pop duo/group performance, he will tie Lady Gaga for the most wins in the history of the category. His previous wins in the category include “Uptown Funk” and “Die With a Smile,” a collab with Gaga which won last year. He would also become the first artist to win in this category in two consecutive years.

Mars has performed on the Grammy stage several times. He made his Grammy performance debut in 2011, when he teamed with B.o.B on its Billboard Hot 100-topping smash “Nothin’ on You.” The same year, he also performed his own Hot 100-topping hit single “Grenade.”

During the 2025 show, he hit the stage with Gaga on The Mamas & The Papas’ “California Dreamin’” as a tribute to those affected by Los Angeles wildfires. The singer’s long-awaited fourth studio album, The Romantic, will be released on Feb. 27.

The ceremony is hosted by Trevor Noah. Noah has hosted the ceremony six times.