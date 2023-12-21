'90s Rockstar Theo Lengyel Named 'Person of Interest' in Girlfriend's Disappearance

Police are investigating a former '90s rock star in connection to a missing person case in California. There is an investigation underway by the El Cerrito Police Department into the disappearance of 61-year-old Alice "Alyx" Kamakaokalani Herrmann of Capitola, CA.

According to an official release from the department, Herrmann was last seen on Dec. 3, 2023, in Santa Cruz, CA. Having been waiting to hear from Herrmann for over a week, her relatives reported her missing to the police on Dec. 12, 2023. Eventually, a team of investigators from El Cerrito found her vehicle right in front of her boyfriend's home, 54-year-old Theobald "Theo" Brooks Lengyel's residence in El Cerrito, CA.

As a member of the band Mr. Bungle between 1986 and 1995, Lengyel was a saxophone, clarinet, and keyboard player. During his time with Mr. Bungle, Lengyel played on the group's various releases, including The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny in 1986 and Disco Volante in 1995.

In the notification, Lengyel is listed as a "person of interest in Alice Hermann's disappearance," and it is stated that he is not cooperating with the police investigation. In addition, the El Cerrito Police Department noted that Lengyel had been known to have traveled by vehicle from El Cerrito to Portland, Oregon, in the recent past.

Police have described Herrmann as a 61-year-old Pacific Islander woman with hazel eyes and brown hair weighing 135 pounds. She drives a red 2007 Toyota Highlander SUV. The description of Lengyel indicates that he is a 54-year-old white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He drives a blue 1989 Ford pickup truck. Currently, both vehicles are in the custody of the police.

The investigators from the El Cerrito Police Department said they are working together with detectives from the Capitola and the Portland Police Departments to seek information and evidence relating to Herrmann's disappearance in order to bring an end to the search. In addition, they have asked residents of the area to be on the lookout for anything suspicious that may lead to Herrmann's whereabouts, especially if they spend time in parks and open spaces in the area.

Investigators are seeking any information that can shed light on the actions of both Lengyel and Herrmann from Dec. 3, 2023, until the present. In the event that anyone has information about either of these people, they are encouraged to please reach out to the El Cerrito Police Department's tip line at (510) 215-4435 or email Investigations@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.