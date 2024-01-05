Cher Claims Her Son Is Missing, Worries His Money Will Be 'Spent on Drugs'

Cher claims her son Elijah Blue Allman has gone missing and fears he will spend his money on drugs without control over his finances. She has requested that he be put under her temporary conservatorship for his safety.

The songstress, 77, filed court documents Thursday stating that Allman, 47, will receive money from a trust but is incapable of managing his finances due to "severe mental health and substance abuse issues."

Cher argues in the documents that were obtained by Page Six that Allman's money would be "immediately spent on drugs," leaving him with nothing left over to care for himself out of the funds. Additionally, she believes that without some control over Allman's finances, he would be putting his "life at risk."

In the documents, the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer also claimed that his wife Marieangela King, with whom he recently reconciled, would "take steps to prevent" Allman from learning about the conservatorship hearing scheduled for Jan. 5. Cher stated in the court filing that having a temporary conservator would bring "no harm" to Allman's financial well-being.

As one of the initial claims in the request for a conservatorship, the "Moonstruck" star claimed that Allman, her son with late singer Gregg Allman, could not "form or express a preference" regarding the appointment of a conservator.

In the filing, Cher noted that Allman earns $120,000 a year and "is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit." She also indicated that Elijah has personal property estimated to be valued at $0.

As soon as Cher's conservatorship request became public, King told Page Six that she found it "deeply disturbing." King said the "Believe" singer and her family "historically excluded" her from deciding Allman's care, including when Cher "kidnapped" her son to get him into rehab and locked him away rather than allowing him to be housed in a "legitimate, ethically operated" facility.

"I have always been a champion for the sober community and for Elijah's sobriety. … What I am not ok with are establishments that exclude me (his wife) from being part of Elijah's treatment and hopeful recovery," King said in a statement.

A rep for King said she hoped to resolve Allman's substance abuse issues privately before Cher became sole conservator. "And despite a clear pattern of being habitually bulldozed over and repeatedly undermined, a pattern that has existed throughout her 10 year marriage, Ms. King wholly rejects any inference that she is incapable of caring for her husband or making sound medical and/or financial decisions on his behalf," King's rep added in the statement. Elijah and King, 36, have been married for ten years.