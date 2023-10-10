'90s Metal Star Jon Kennedy Dies in Crash

Jon Kennedy, guitarist for Cradle of Filth, died in a car crash at the age of 44. Last week, he was killed in a single-car crash on the A55 near Broughton in Wales. In 1994, Kennedy played bass for Cradle of Filth, remaining with them for about a year before leaving to pursue other endeavors.

In a heartfelt tribute, frontman Dani Filth said via Facebook, "He was a great bassist and singer who filled in for Cradle at a time of such magical import, mayhem, and mischief." He added, "I distinctly remember having a wickedly wonderful week staying just outside Wrexham in Wales at Jon's Mum's house in 1995.

It is with much sadness that we hear about the untimely passing of our former bassist Jon Kennedy. He was a great... Posted by Dani Filth on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

"We picked our own magic mushrooms from a local football pitch and then watched Emperor synch up with the newly-released Disney Aladdin on VHS, heading out to undertake Black Metal shenanigans thereafter. We were always pulling pranks and playfully winding each other up back in those days." He concluded, "He will be missed! Godspeed old friend."

Cradle of Filth was formed in 1991 in Suffolk, England. After beginning as a black metal band, the band expanded to incorporate symphonic, gothic, and other metal genres. Gothic literature, poetry, mythology, and horror films heavily influence their lyrics and visuals.

Kennedy was also involved in the black metal band Hecate Enthroned, who honored him on social media. In a Facebook statement, the band said, "We are shook and devastated by the passing of our brother Jon Kennedy. This isn't just a huge loss for his family and friends, but for the thousands of music fans and genre lovers that he touched and inspired.

"Jon's passion for music was huge and at times all consuming which is reflected in how he is revered within the Black Metal scene. Working with Jon on music was fun, inspiring and challenging because anyone with that drive and passion was a force and this continued after Hecate with all his musical endeavours right up to the end with the Power house Imperial Genocide.

The tribute continued, "But this passion was matched with the love for his family and his close friends. A loving father and husband and son. Our thoughts and hearts are with his wonderful family at this incredibly difficult time. As we mourn our brother please be mindful of his family and respect their space. But please raise the horns for Jon. Nos da Jon." Following the fatal crash, family, friends, and fans have donated more than £3,000 towards funeral expenses through GoFundme.