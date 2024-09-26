Freddie Salem, guitarist for the Outlaws, has died. He was 70. The legendary '70s southern rock star reportedly died of complications of cancer, according to a statement from his former bandmates.

"It's with a heavy heart that we have to tell Outlaws fans about the passing of our former guitarist Freddie Salem," the band shared in a message on their Facebook page. "Freddie passed from complications due to cancer and will be remembered for his outgoing personality and passion for music. He first appeared with the Outlaws on the album Playin' to Win and then remained in the band for the following 4 albums. He was an electric performer and beloved musician and he will be missed."

Additionally, Salem's current band Freddie Salem & Lonewolf also issued a statement. "This morning, the Heavens parted for the arrival of a legend," the band wrote in a social media post. "Rock on high, Freddie Salem. Until we meet again."

Salem first joined the Outlaws in 1977 — as noted by the NY Post — replacing the band's original guitarist, Henry Paul. After becoming an official member,

He appeared as a vocalist and guitarist on multiple Outlaws albums: including Playin' to Win, In the Eye of the Storm (1979), Ghost Riders (1980), and Los Hombres Malo (1982). Salem left the band in 1983 when they were dropped by Arista Records, but still played on their 1986 album Soldiers of Fortune.

During the '80s, Salem also recorded a solo album, Cat Dance, and played on two albums by the band Godz. He later went on to found Freddie Salem & Lonewolf.