2010s Rock Band Announces Death of Singer: Bandmates ‘Heartbroken’ Over Death of Andrew Metcalfe

British alternative rock band Sound of Guns is mourning the death of singer Andrew Metcalfe.

The band took to social media on Oct. 29 to share news of Metcalfe’s passing, but did not share his cause of death.

“Today, we are heartbroken. We’re sad to say that our friend, brother, and frontman of Sound of Guns, Andrew Metcalfe, has sadly passed away,” the band began their heartfelt statement. “First and foremost, our love and thoughts go out to his family at this terribly sad time. We love you.”

Going on to describe Metcalfe as “one of the greatest frontmen to ever grace a stage,” they added, “His presence was unmatched, his songwriting was incredible and his voice was one of a kind. A true artist, performer, lyricist, and just a genuinely lovely man.”

While no details surrounding Metcalfe’s death were shared, the band wrote, “We take solace in the fact that his music and lyrics touched so many of you and the tributes and stories we have read are simply beautiful to read. So, thank you. We appreciate them and we know his family do too.”

They went on, “We are thankful for the short time we had with him and the amazing things we did as a band. We saw incredible things, played incredible stages and met incredible people. We made incredible music together that changed our lives and connected with millions.”

“It’s hard to articulate what Andy meant to us. As Andy said ‘Still the words don’t say what you want to say’ we can never fully convey what he meant to us, to you and to his family,” they concluded. “Rock in peace brother. Your voice and music lives on forever.”

The message was signed with love from bandmates Lee Glynn, Nathan Crowley, John Coley, and Simon Finley and their manager.

Sound of Guns was formed in Liverpool in 2008, and the band would go on to release two albums: What Came From Fire in 2010 and Angels and Enemies in 2012.