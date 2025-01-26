The road has reached an end for guitarist Chris Burney of Bowling for Soup. The co-founder of the pop-punk band announced his departure from the group after 30 years, citing “recent medical developments.”

According to Billboard, the band’s statement confirmed the retirement and that they won’t be seeking a replacement for Burney in the band.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce that Chris Burney has made the decision to retire from his stage-right post in the band he co-founded in 1994,” the group’s statement from social media read. “Some recent medical developments, 30 years of rocking balls and touring non-stop have made it difficult to continue. We are bummed to not have Chris by our sides, but absolutely support his decision.

“The future of Bowling For Soup remains bright,” the statement continues. “The three of us will carry on, with Chris’ blessing, and continue to build the legacy of this band we all love so much. We will not be replacing Chris or touring with a touring guitarist. You cannot replace a legend. We were brothers when we started this journey… and brothers we remain.”

Burney co-founded the band with lead vocalist and guitarist Jaret Reddick, drummer Lance Morrill, and bassist Erik Chandler. Morrill exited the group in 1994 but returned from time to time for special tours. Chandler also departed the band in 2018.

NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 23: Band members of Bowling for Soup attend the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

The group first reached the Billboard Hot 100 with the song “Girl All the Bad Guys Want” on 2002’s Drunk Enough to Dance. They would experience their largest suggest two years later with A Hangover You Don’t Deserve, propelled by the band’s cover of SR-71’s “1985.”

The band recently toured in 2024 to mark the 20th anniversary of that album. They will begin the U.K. leg of that tour in February but as a trio.