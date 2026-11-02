2000s Rock Band Cancels Big Tour Due to ‘Rising Logistical Costs’

The 2000s rock band Hoobastank has been forced to cancel its Brazil 2026 tour.

In an Instagram post late last month, the band shared the unfortunate news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we will be canceling our Brazil 2026 Tour,” the post reads. “We were very excited to return to Brazil after many years, but unfortunately, rising logistical costs have made it impossible for us to make this tour work at this time. We hope to arrange another tour in the near future.”

The band also sent a message to fans in Brazil. “Brazil, we know this is not the news you wanted to hear and it’s definitely not the news we wanted to share. We are incredibly bummed and immensely sorry that this tour needs to be cancelled. We know some of you have made plans to see us that included travel. We did not take it lightly, how this decision will affect all of you.”

“We love our fans down in Brazil and appreciate all of your continued support over the years. When the circumstances allow we will make this up to you,” the bandmates added.

The band was set to begin a six-date tour on Nov. 1, with the first stop at the Somos Rock Festival in Vila Velha. The tour’s other stops were in Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, Campinas, and São Paulo. The tour was to wrap up on Nov. 8 at the Rock Festival in Nova Iguaçu.

This would have been the band’s first tour of Brazil in more than a decade.

Although the Brazil shows were canceled, Hoobastank is still scheduled to perform at Los Angeles’ The Roxy Theatre with Audiovent on Nov. 20.

The band is scheduled to join Staind and Seether for a North American tour in March 2027.