Shooting on Set of French Montana Music Video Leaves Multiple People Injured

Multiple injuries occurred on Thursday night after a shooting at what appeared to be the set of French Montana and Rob49's upcoming music video. During the incident, the two rappers had filmed at the Licking restaurant and parking lot in Miami Gardens, Florida. As many as 10 people were injured when at least one person opened fire, according to Miami WSVN 7News. CBS4 reported that Miami Gardens police confirmed there were "multiple people" shot. At least four victims required air rescue and were flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time. Witness Ced Mogul told CBS4 that people on the set began scattering after 10 to 15 gunshots were fired. "When we heard the gunshots... people started running, some people had blood on their shirts, some people were crying on the ground," Mogul said. "It's just tragic." One of the injured was Rob49, according to some reports.

According to Mogul, the altercation began after someone was robbed on set. However, police have not confirmed this claim. On Dec. 6, Montana addressed the incident, writing, "Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time." While initial reports stated that the rapper was filming a music video at The Licking, a spokesperson told TMZ they were filming a celebration for Montana's new mixtape, "Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition. WSVN also interviewed witness Wilmark Baez, who attended the filming. He spoke of the chaotic moments following the shooting.

#NEW: Rapper 'CED Mogul' shared this video with @nbc6. He says shows #FrenchMontana and #Rob49 in the backseat of a car during the video shoot, and prior to the shooting.



Witnesses say #Rob49 was among nine people shot. @MGPDFL would only confirm multiple shot. #Miami pic.twitter.com/xHjCuIaI7H — Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelsonTV) January 6, 2023

"There was a guy running around asking to be taken to the hospital. He was running with his hand, with blood from his stomach. He was just running around asking everyone to "take me to the hospital, take me to the hospital,' he recalled. Baez is still searching for his English Bulldog, which ran off when the shooting began. Federal agents from the ATF (The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives) and US Marshals' Office were on site Friday with K-9 units sniffing around the parking lot. Baez said the violence needs to end. "This is crazy, you all need to fight with hands if you're going to fight over something, not with guns. Stop the violence. This is ridiculous," he said. No arrests have been made in the shooting, and Miami Gardens police have confirmed there are no fatalities.