Snoop Dogg Under Fire for Bill Cosby Defense in Gayle King, Kobe Bryant Rant

Snoop Dogg's recent comments he made in response to a recent Gayle King interview have riled up all corners of social media. The rapper recently spoke out quite harshly against King in a string of posts after she asked WNBA star, Lisa Leslie, about the rape accusation leveled against the late Kobe Bryant back in 2003. One of the remarks he made was "Free Bill Cosby," which has generated quite the response.

"Snoop Dogg is a f-ing clown," wrote one user, while another opined that Snoop Dogg's posting happened "because he’s an ignorant celebrity who doesn’t have a clue what he’s talking about, generally speaking." A third weighed in with "The 2020 writers having Bill Cosby tweet at Snoop Dogg from jail is a bit of a shark jump."

Though Cosby himself is currently incarcerated, his team also took to Twitter to thank Snoop Dogg for his words of support.

"It's so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men, even in death," read the tweet, in part. "On behalf of myself, Camille and my family, thank you, thank you and thank you. My heartfelt prayers are with Kobe and his family, as well as with Michael Jackson and his family. May their legacies live on forever."

King herself also addressed the flurry of controversy around the clip in a video she posted to Instagram.

"I've been up reading the comments about the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant," King began. "I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I'd be extremely angry with me too. I am mortified, I am embarrassed and I am very angry. Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview, totally taken out of context and when you see it that way, it's very jarring."

King also remarked about her personal time with Bryant, who was killed along with eight others on Sunday, Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, CA. She said he was "very kind and very warm to me," and "felt that we had a friendly relationship."

"I too am mourning his loss just like everybody else," she added. "I still am shocked by it. It's tragic and untimely and the last thing I would want to do is disparage him at this particular time."