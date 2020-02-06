Bill Cosby Thanks Snoop Dogg for Defending Him in Gayle King, Kobe Bryant Rant

Bill Cosby, or whoever is running his social media accounts while the disgraced comedian is in prison, thanked rapper Snoop Dogg for defending him in his rants about Gayle King's interview with WNBA player Lisa Leslie. King came under fire after CBS News released an excerpt of the interview focusing on King's question about the late Kobe Bryant's rape allegation. The CBS This Morning anchor later spoke out against the way the clip was distributed, but it was not enough to stop Snoop from posting several messages complaining about King.

On late Wednesday, following the clip's release, Snoop posted a lengthy video, along with the caption, "Let the family mourn in peace." He then shared photos of King and Oprah Winfrey with disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

"Did that fake a— Micheal Jackson s— to tarnish his name with them lying a— kids and here she is with a known rapist smiling and laughing," Snoop wrote, alongside the photo of Winfrey and Weinstein, referring to Winfrey's support of HBO's Finding Neverland. "F— u and Gayle. Free Bill Cosby."

After spotting that message, Cosby's team thanked Snoop on Instagram and Twitter.

"Snoop - when they brought me to my gated community and placed me inside of my penthouse, they didn't win nor did they silence me," Cosby's team wrote. "It's so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men, even in death. Are these people that in need of fame, ratings and/or money? On behalf of myself, Camille and my family, thank you, thank you and thank you. My heartfelt prayers are with Kobe and his family, as well as with Michael Jackson and his family. May their legacies live on forever."

Cosby then included a handful of hashtags, including "Stop Tearing Down Black Men," "Kobe Legacy Lives On," "Gianna Legacy Lives On," "Michael Jackson Legacy Lives On" and "Bill Cosby Far From Finished."

Earlier this week, CBS News released an excerpt from King's interview with Leslie, focusing on her response to King's question about the 2003 rape allegations Bryant faced. King asked Leslie if the allegations make Bryant's legacy "complicated."

"It's not complicated for me at all," Leslie replied. "I have never seen him being the kind of person that would do something to violate a woman or be aggressive in that way. That's just not the person that I know."

Following the outrage from the clip, King took to Instagram Wednesday, where she said she found CBS' decision to release that one clip "jarring."

"Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide ranging interview, totally taken out of context and when you see it that way, it's very jarring," King explained in the video. "It's jarring to me. I didn't even know anything about it. I started getting calls, 'What the hell are you doing? Why did you say this? What is happening?' I did not know what people were talking about."

"I really want people to understand what happened here and how I'm feeling about it," King continued. "I believe that Lisa was OK with the interview and I felt really good about the interview."

Cosby is now serving a three- to 10-year sentence in a facility outside Philadelphia after he was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for the drugging and sexual assault of Andrea Constand in 2004.

Photo credit: Getty Images