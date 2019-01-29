‘Zombieland 2’ Official Title and Poster Revealed

Zombieland undertook a belated “10 Year Challenge” on Tuesday, releasing the official title and poster for Zombieland 2.

Fans have been waiting for more information on a Zombieland sequel for months now. The project has been planned for the 10-year anniversary of its predecessor, but updates have been few and far between. All that changed on Tuesday with the poster — side by side with the original — showing how much has changed in a decade. The post also confirmed the movie’s rumored title: Zombieland: Double Tap.



The poster shows the four main cast members — Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin — all standing in the exact same group pose as the last poster. Even the ashen-gray backdrop is the same, although the burning, zombie-infested theme park in the background is missing.

Of course, the real change is in the actors, and presumably, the characters themselves. All four have clearly done a lot of growing between movies. Tallahassee (Harrelson) has switched to a black cowboy hat, perhaps implying he will return to his lone-wolf roots. Columbus (Eisenberg) has traded in his standard issue nerd outfit of an unzipped hoodie over a collard shirt for a more imposing leather jacket. Covered in dirt and grime, he looks much more equipped for an apocalyptic wasteland.

Meanwhile, the sisters seem to have been transformed by years among zombies as well. Wichita (Stone) has traded her chainsaw for a gun, and Little Rock (Breslin) has done the same with her bat. All of this makes sense in the context of the new movie’s synopsis, which promises “evolved zombie,” and warfare among “fellow survivors.”

The movie will trace the group’s journey back into the American heartland, after their ill-fated trip to California in the first film. It will feature more growing pains for the makeshift “family,” and judging by the subtitle, it will continue to explore Columbus’ “rules” for surviving in the wasteland.

Somehow, Bill Murray is rumored to reprise his role in the franchise as himself, this time joined by Dan Aykroyd. Zoey Deutch, best known for Set It Up, is also joining the cast.

Zombieland 2: Double Tap is scheduled for release on Oct. 11, 2019. As previously reported, that puts it just over a week off from the original movie’s release on Oct. 2, 2009. The movie will bring back original director Ruben Fleischer, and original writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will be joined by Dave Callaham.