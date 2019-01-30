Zac Efron’s Best Movie Roles, From Troy Bolton to Ted Bundy

Zac Efron is gearing up to make a big leap in his acting career.

The actor has gained prominence for his teen heartthrob, romantic lead and comedy roles in the past. This year, Efron hopes to wow audiences with a dramatic role as he takes on the role of Ted Bundy in a new movie about his crimes and his trial.

As we wait for the new film to showcase Efron’s acting skills, take a look at the actor’s best roles in the past.

‘High School Musical’

We will never forget the Disney Channel Original Movie (and subsequent film franchise), that first introduced the actor into the scene.

Efron starred in the film as basketball star Troy Bolton who, after meeting the girl of his dream Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens), discovers his dreams to sing and act on stage. After putting aside the stereotypes that they have been stuck with, the pair manage to turn their lives into a musical extravaganza that fans still remember fondly.

‘The Greatest Showman’

Based on the life story of world-famous entertainer P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman), this musical film mixes pop songs with a historical drama.

Efron played the role of Barnum’s apprentice Philip and got to showcase his singing skills once again after years away from the genre. While the film was not exactly a critical darling, the soundtrack to the film remained at the top of the charts for many weeks after the premiere.

‘Neighbors’

Mac (Seth Rogen) and Kelly (Rose Byrne) are newlyweds who move into a new neighborhood with their newborn. They live a peaceful life until a frat house, led by Teddy (Efron) and Pete (Dave Franco) move next door.

With Neighbors, Efron established himself as a comedic actor. The film even lead to sequel Neighbors 2, which featured a special cameo appearance from fellow Disney darling Selena Gomez.

‘Charlie St. Cloud’

Efron took the titular role in this emotional film about a man who is moved to work in a cemetery so he can stay in contact with his late younger brother’s soul.

His life changes when he begins to fall in love with a woman, who makes him decide between clinging to the past or pursuing a future without his brother.

’17 Again’

Sick with his routine as a 40-year-old man, Mike (Matthew Perry) wishes he could go back to being 17 years old. The movie kickstarts when he awakes as his 17-year-old self (played by Efron) and gets the chance to either choose the love of his life or to make a new life for himself.

One of his first post-High School Musical roles, Efron proved he could be a romantic comedy lead anytime.

‘Dirty Grandpa’

Efron teamed up with Robert DeNiro for this hilarious comedy.

Jason (Efron) is forced to change his life after his grandmother’s death leaves him in charge of taking care of his grandfather Dick (DeNiro). The pair end up spending a weekend in Daytona Beach that leads the uptight lawyer to loosen up and learn a few things about life along the way.

‘Baywatch’

Efron paired up with Dwayne Johnson on the critically-panned, but hilarious, Baywatch reboot film.

In the movie, Efron played Olympian gold medalist and champion swimmer Matt Brody, who lost his way after getting into drugs. Though the newest recruit to the lifeguard team needed an attitude adjustment, their first mission together taught him valuable lessons that changed him for the better in the end.

Will we ever recover from Zac running in slow motion on the beach? We doubt it.

‘The Lucky One’

The actor had a chance to make audiences swoon in this Nicholas Sparks adaptation. In the film, he played Jason, a retired marine who is still affected by his time at war.

After returning home, Logan seeks to find the woman who proved to be a lucky charm in a difficult moment. He meets Beth (Taylor Schilling), who herself lost her partner to the war. The pair slowly fall in love as they help each other heal from the wounds of the past.

‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’

Efron will next be on the big screen with this Ted Bundy biopic. The film recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and gathered some controversy for romanticizing the serial killer’s life.

The film follows Bundy’s trial and public perceptions of the convicted serial killer. The film will premiere in theaters later in 2019.