WWE’s CM Punk Stars in Upcoming Horror Movie

One of WWE’s biggest names is hitting the big screen.

Wrestler CM Punk is set to star in Night Patrol, a horror-thriller from writer/director Ryan Prows.

Jermaine Fowler plays the lead role alongside other big names like Justin Long, RJ Cyler, Dermot Mulroney, Jon Oswald, CM Punk, and the musicians Freddie Gibbs, YG, and Flying Lotus.

The wrestler made his acting debut in 2019 with the horror flick Girl on the Third Floor, before later appearing in Rabid and Jakob’s Wife, two more horror films.

The official synopsis of Night Patrol says the movie is about “an LAPD officer who must put aside his differences with the area’s street gangs when he discovers a local police task force is harboring a horrific secret that endangers the residents of the housing projects he grew up in.”

Ahead of the movie’s premiere at Fantastic Fest this past August, RLJE Films and the horror-focused streaming service Shudder acquired Night Patrol and plan to release it in theaters early next year.

“Night Patrol is an audacious, high-stakes horror-thriller with a powerhouse ensemble cast and heart-pounding tension,” RJLE’s chief acquisitions officer Mark Ward said in a statement. “Blending community grit, suspense and unflinching intensity led by Ryan Prows, this acquisition marks a dream-realized moment for us going into its world premiere.”