'Wonka' Trailer Released, First Full Look at Timothée Chalamet's Performance

The debut trailer for Wonka has been released and it gives fans their first full look at Timothée Chalamet's performance. The acclaimed actor stars as a young version of the titular Willy Wonka, who has big dreams if being a chocolate maker. He sets off on a magical journey full of sweets and songs, but with no shortage of nay-sayers along the way, Wonka will need all the close friends he can muster to help him break through the hard outer shell of the Chocolate Cartel.

In addition to Chalamet, Wonka also stars Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Matt Lucas, Tom Davis, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant as the original Oompa-Loompa. Chalamet's portrayal of Wonka marks the novel character's third time on the big screen. The late Gene Wilder was the first to play the chocolate maker in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, back in 1971. Johnny Depp took on the role in 2005, starring in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, named after the original Roald Dahl book that the films are based on.

Wonk is directed by Paul King (the Paddington films), from a screenplay he wrote with Simon Farnaby. King recently spoke with EW about helming the movie, sharing that he had no intention of trying to recreate the original film. "I didn't want to reinvent those things 'cause it felt like that '71 movie had come up with these incredibly enduring, iconic looks," he explained. "What I wanted this movie to be was like a companion piece to that movie. If you imagine those people in that world 25 years earlier, that was my starting process. Eventually, he would grow into that person and that factory."

King went on to explain his history with Willy Wonka. "It was one of the first books I ever properly fell in love with and was reading to myself. I had this very old-fashioned copy where all the pages would come out 'cause I read it [so much]." He later added, "[Dahl] makes this story-book world with these larger-than-life characters and ridiculous, comic things that happen, but at the same time, you deeply care. I love the idea of telling a story where Willy Wonka wasn't just this magical, admirable, extraordinary, inventive character, but where he was actually the emotional heart of the movie."