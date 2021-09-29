New Willy Wonka Movie Recruits Keegan Michael Key

Keegan-Michael Key has a new gig. The Emmy winner is now part of the cast of the upcoming film, Wonka. The film tells the tale of author Roald Dahl’s famed Willy Wonka character. As far the role Key will play in the new film, the details are being kept under wraps.

According to Deadline, Wonka will focus on a younger version of the character “and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory.” Key is starring alongside Timothée Chalamet, who is singing and dancing in the title role as Wonka. The media outlet was the first to report the news about Chalamet’s role as well.

Wonka is the character who owns a glorious chocolate factory. The character was featured in Dahl’s 1964 book and its follow-up, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator. Wonka is also the caretaker of the Oompa-Loompas, who Wonka saved from enemies in Loompaland. The blue characters make Wonka’s candies. The character was featured in the 1971 film adaptation of the book and portrayed by Gene Wilder.

Paul King is on as the director. The screenplay was written by Simon Farnaby. Prior writers including Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathanson, and Steven Levenson. David Heyman is producing the film through his production company Heyday Films. Luke Kelly and Alexandra Derbyshire are also producing. Michael Siegel is the executive producer.

Key has won Emmy awards for Comedy Central’s Key and Peele and has been in demand lately. He’s recently starred in AppleTV+’s comedy musical series Schmigadoon! He also has a role in the upcoming film Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, which will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime from Sony Pictures. Key also starred in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix movie The Prom last year as well as Netflix’s Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. Other roles include a small feature in the third installment of Pitch Perfect. He is repped by UTA and Brecheen Feldman Breimer.