'Truly Dead' With 'No Chance' of Return: Naomie Harris Confirms Fate of One of Her Movie Characters

Naomie Harris has definitively put to rest any speculation about the potential return of her character Shriek in future installments of Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). Harris, known for her versatile roles in films such as 28 Days Later and the James Bond flick Spectre, addressed her character's fate from Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the second film in the increasingly popular Venom franchise.

Harris, who portrayed the sound-manipulating villainess Shriek in the 2021 sequel, recently told MovieWeb, "Shriek was well and truly dead. So, there's no chance of her returning in Venom." This declaration effectively closes the chapter on any fan theories or hopes for the character's resurrection in the upcoming third installment, Venom: The Last Dance, scheduled for release on Oct. 25, 2024.

The Venom franchise, now poised to become a trilogy, has solidified its position as a cornerstone of the SSU. It's been over six years since audiences were first introduced to Tom Hardy's portrayal of Eddie Brock and his symbiotic alien counterpart. As anticipation builds for the third film, Harris's confirmation about Shriek's fate clarifies the direction of the franchise's character roster.

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Harris's Shriek was introduced as the partner in crime to Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady/Carnage. The character's comic book origins date back to 1993 when she made her debut in the first issue of Unlimited Spider-Man.

Reflecting on her experience, Harris shared fond memories of working on the film, stating, "I had an incredible time with Andy Serkis, he's just a phenomenal director. Tom Hardy is another amazing actor who I would work with anytime in the future — and, of course, Woody Harrelson. I love Woody, he's incredible to work opposite of." Despite the end of her character's arc, Harris maintained an open stance towards future collaborations, adding, "Of course, if [Sony] asked me, I'd come back, but Shriek is definitely dead, I'm afraid."

While Harris bids farewell to her role in the SSU, her career continues to flourish with new projects on the horizon. The actress is set to star in the psychological thriller The Wasp, which recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Directed by Guillem Morales and adapted from Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's 2015 play, the film showcases Harris alongside Natalie Dormer and Dominic Allburn.

The film's synopsis teases a reunion between estranged friends that unveils "a dangerous and deceptive plot that will irrevocably alter their lives." The movie, set primarily in a single room, is described as intimate and claustrophobic, with a largely contained atmosphere that amplifies the tension. Critics who have seen The Wasp at Tribeca have praised the performances of Harris and Dormer, and the movie's clever plot and expertly crafted twists are said to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.