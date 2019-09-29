‘Cobra Kai’ Star William Zabka Breaks Silence Over Death of ‘Dearest’ Friend ‘Karate Kid’ Actor Robert Garrison

In the hours following Robert Garrison‘s passing, The Karate Kid actor’s co-star and friend, William Zabka is breaking his silence and speaking out over the tremendous loss in a heartfelt post shared to his Instagram late Saturday night. Posted alongside a series of images from over the years starting with their first gig together in the ’80s classic to a number of events in the years since, Zabka expressed his utmost heartbreak over the gifted actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by William Zabka (@william_zabka) on Sep 28, 2019 at 5:40pm PDT

“Yesterday the world lost a beautiful soul and an incredibly gifted actor, and I lost one of my dearest friends — the one and only, Rob Garrison,” Zabka began. “Rob and I met when we were auditioning for ‘Karate Kid.’ We instantly connected and became friends while filming the movie. Our friendship grew stronger over the many years since then.”

Zabka, who is known best as Johnny Lawrence in the Karate Kid movies and the YouTube series, Cobra Kai, went on to share how Garrison was a “true thespian — an ‘actors actor.’”

“Working with him was always natural and effortless. He elevated every scene and moment inside of them. Outside of acting, he was one of the most selfless and wonderful human beings I’ve ever known and I will miss him immensely,” he wrote. “Thank you to all of his fans for the tremendous outpouring of love [and] respect he’s being shown. I know it means a lot to his family and friends.”

Fans of the iconic ’80s movies and the YouTube Premium series were heartbroken over the loss and took to the comments section of Zabka’s post to express their utmost condolences.

“Rest in power Robert may your legacy live on forever…Cobra Kai,” one fan wrote.

“I was so good to see you guys all reunited in Cobra Kai. I am glad he got to see how much everyone loves the show before he passed,” added another.

“Sad day for the karate kid family which I feel part of. Nice tribute,” added another.

“Sorry for your loss. My condolences go out to his family and friends. May he rest in peace. Sorry to see him go [crying emoji]. Glad you got to pay him tribute in Cobra Kai,” added another.

“I am truly sorry for the loss of your friend, and so grateful that he was able to give that incredible, final performance last season. What a gift!” wrote another.

Garrison, who was well known for the famous line embedded within pop culture, “Get him a body bag!” had the opportunity to reunite with his Karate Kid co-stars, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in the second season of the YouTube revival, Cobra Kai, though his character had passed in the following episode.

Prior to his role in the Karate Kid, Garrison began his acting career in the late ’70s, appearing in films such as Search and Destroy and Starship Invasions. In the early ’80s, he turned up in films, Brubaker and Prom Night, before becoming a Cobra Kai member in the mid-’80s. He would subsequently go on to take small roles in TV series, St. Elsewhere, MacGyver and Columbo. His final film performance, prior to his Cobra Kai cameo, was a 2011 film titled, The Pledge.

Macchio broke his silence over the passing as well, sharing a tribute to his co-star, friend and the “tender gentleman,” as well as Zabka and Garrison’s on-screen sensei, John Kreese played by actor, Martin Kove, who shared that “the Cobra Kai never die we just regroup.”

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images