Will Smith Working on NASCAR Rom-Com

Will Smith is entering the world of racing. According to Deadline, the Men in Black star will produce a new film called Clean Air, a romantic comedy set in the world of NASCAR. Smith will produce the Amazon Studios movie with NASCAR, Jon Mone of Westbrook Studios and The Chainsmokers' Kick The Habit Productions.

Clean Air follows Lyla, a sports agent who loses her star client before the start of the NASCAR season. It leads to her taking a chance on a 17-year-old dirt track racer named Piper Kyte, but she will have to win over her father, Matthew Kyte, a former NASCAR champion who walked away from the sport and hasn't been seen in four years.

Deadline says that Smith was able to team up with The Chainsmokers because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Executive producers Drew Taggart and Alex Pall were ready to get their development state going and were looking for a romantic comedy. They discovered Clean Air via Dan Marcus of Kick the Habit Productions, and the script then found its way to Westbrook Studios with Smith as the founder. Smith has no plans to star in the new movie but has been hands-on in the process after having a strong reaction to the script.

Smith launched Westbrook Media in 2019 with Jada Pinkett Smith. The production company is making moves in the movie industry as King Richard will be released later this year. Westbrook is also working on a remake of the 1980s film Planes, Trains & Automobiles with Smith and Kevin Hart starring. Then there's the sports drama Redd Zone starting Jada Pinkett Smith, and another film that's in development is the live-action musical Soul Superhero.

“We are so excited to announce this new venture and fully immerse ourselves in all areas of the media and entertainment space,” Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith said in a statement in July 2019. “With our incredible team of family, chosen family, and longtime business partners, Westbrook Inc.’s mission is to spread positive ideas, art, and products that entertain and empower the greatest number of lives, inspiring the next generation of artists to do good in the world.” Will Smith, 52, can be seen in King Richard on Nov. 19. He will also star in the upcoming movie Emancipation, which will be distributed by Apple TV+.