Will Ferrell & Amy Poehler’s ‘The House’ Red Band Trailer

A new, NSFW red band trailer for Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler‘s The House trailer has been released.

The new trailer, which deserves an extra emphasis on just how unsafe if it is for work, sees Poehler and Ferrell’s characters as parents struggling to pay for their daughter’s college tuition at a prestigious school. Enter Jason Mantzoukas as the man with the answer to all of their financial problems and it is time to build a casino in the basement!

The film appears to capture Poehler and Ferrell’s over the top comedic touches, especially in the moments which see Ferrell accidentally cutting off another man’s finger. It’s reminiscent of some of Get Hard‘s raunchier scenes, which The House promises to deliver by the boat load as a strip club and drugs are all going to come into play for this movie.

After Scott and Kate Johansen (Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler) lose their daughter Alex’s college fund, they become desperate to earn it back so she can pursue her dream of attending a university. With the help of their neighbor Frank (Jason Mantzoukas), they decide to start an illegal casino in his house.

The comedyalso stars Nick Kroll (Vacation, TV’s Kroll Show), Allison Tolman (TV’s Fargo), Michaela Watkins (TV’s Transparent), Ryan Simpkins (Arcadia), Jessie Ennis (TV’s Veep and Better Call Saul), Rob Huebel (Horrible Bosses 2, TV’s Transparent), Cedric Yarbrough (TV’s Reno 911!) and Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner (The Town, The Hurt Locker, Arrival). Andrew Jay Cohen makes his feature film directorial debut with The House.

The script was written by Brendan O’Brien and Cohen, whose previous collaborations include the hit comedies Neighbors and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. The House is produced by Nathan Kahane, Joe Drake, Brendan O’Brien, Andrew Jay Cohen, Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. The executive producers are Marc S. Fischer, Chris Henchy, Spencer Wong, Toby Emmerich, Richard Brener, Michael Disco, and Bruce Berman. The creative filmmaking team includes director of photography Jas Shelton (Keanu, Jeff, Who Lives at Home), production designer Clayton Hartley (Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, We’re the Millers), editors Evan Henke (The Interview) and Mike Sale (Central Intelligence), and costume designer Christopher Oroza (Hollywood Adventures). Music is by Andrew Feltenstein and John Nau.

The House is set for release worldwide beginning June 30, 2017.