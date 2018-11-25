Why ‘Creed 2’ Star Michael B. Jordan Would Get ‘Really Angry’ On Set

Filming Creed II was a tense project for Michael B. Jordan, at least according to his co-star Tessa Thompson.

Thompson gave an interview with Elle last week, where she opened up about the demanding project. She admitted that Jordan, a star who can do no wrong in fans' eyes these days, got pretty angry over one thing in particular: food.

Thompson said that Jordan was known to get "hangry" on set, especially when his strict diet was interrupted. Jordan ate specific things at specific times to maintain his shape for the movie, and Thompson said that he did not like to be flexible on this.

"I'm sure a lot of people can relate to this," Thompson said of her co-star, "but he's really irritable when he hasn't eaten. He gets really angry."

Thompson revealed that Jordan had to go through training alongside the video, so that he looked and moved like a boxer. In addition, he sometimes had to drop water weight, messing with his head.

"It's not just sort of like, 'Okay, get him a sandwich,'" she allowed. "I think it might have also been exacerbated by — when he's training, there's certain days where he wouldn't drink water all day and he was going through very intense training. So he was allowed some irritable days."

However, even when he got a break, Thompson said that Jordan took food seriously, getting defensive over his "cheat meals" where he could get them.

"Also, when he's having a cheat day, he really goes in and it feels like being at a college dorm room, but a really nice one, where the kid has a lot of money, because he just has everything from Chinese food to pizza. Every kind of junk cuisine he'd want. He's in basketball shorts just gorging himself," she joked. "But he only had a couple of those days, so he's allowed."

Thompson is re-joining Creed for its second installment as Bianca, Adonis Creed's love interest. She was there in 2015, when she, Jordan and director Ryan Coogler shocked the world by re-invigorating the Rocky franchise, and now she is back to do it again.

This time around, Creed II reckons with Rocky's old nemesis, Ivan Drago — or at least his offspring, Viktor. The movie hit theaters last week, and is already getting promising reviews from fans and critics alike. Unfortunately, it could not compete with the pure box office power of Disney, as Ralph Breaks the Internet took home he money on Thanksgiving weekend.