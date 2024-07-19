Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Acting Role She Wants to Star In

'The View' co-host revealed that she wants 'to be the horror' in a horror movie for her next big screen project

From Ghost to Sister Act, Whoopi Goldberg may already have an impressive roster of acting credits, but there is one role she still dreams of filling: a villain in a horror movie. Interviewing Twisters stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones during Thursday's episode of The View, the long-time moderator, 68, revealed that she hopes to step into a much more sinister role for her next big-screen project.

"Playing a villain is wonderful. You're the last person people are thinking. That's why I love horror," Goldberg, who recently returned to the Hot Topics table following a bout with COVID, said. "I keep saying I want to do a horror film because you would never think of me as the monster."

When Goldberg's co-host Sara Haines expressed some shock and confusion, asking, "You want to be the horror?," Goldberg confirmed just that, replying, "I want to be the horror!"

Goldberg, of course, is no stranger to the big screen. Her roster of credits includes films like How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998), The Player (1992), Girl, Interrupted (1999), The Long Walk Home (1990), Till (2022), and Ghost (1990), among many others. Goldberg received her first and only Oscar win for the latter movie when she took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Goldberg is also well-known for Sister Act, the quintessential 1992 comedy directed by Emile Ardolino. In the movie, Goldberg starred as Deloris Van Cartier and her witness protection alter ego, Sister Mary Clarence, reprising the role in its 1993 sequel Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit. The film not only holds a 75% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, but also became one of the most financially successful comedies of the decade, earning over $231,600,000 worldwide. Goldberg recently teased a possible third Sister Act film.

"I can say it's coming," Goldberg told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. "It's coming around the mountain when it comes. It'll be here soon. I'm excited. It's time for it, you know, it's time."

Further news about a possible Sister Act 3 hasn't been shared just yet, and it currently seems that Goldberg isn't yet slated for her big villain role in a horror film. The Oscar winner's most recent credit came in a 2024 episode of Hacks, with her other 2024 projects including Babes and Outlaw Posse, per IMDb. Fans can catch Goldberg moderating Hot Topic discussions when The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.